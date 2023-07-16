Britain signs major deal to join £12trn Indo-Pacific trade bloc in 'significant milestone for UK trade'

16 July 2023, 08:45 | Updated: 16 July 2023, 09:14

Kemi Badenoch has signed off UK membership to a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc
Kemi Badenoch has signed off UK membership to a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The UK has signed off on membership to a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc, bringing British businesses one step closer to being able to sell to a market of 500 million people with fewer barriers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch signed the accession protocol to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in New Zealand on Sunday.

Britain is the first new member and first European nation to join the bloc - which already includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam - since its formation in 2018.

It represents Britain's biggest trade deal since leaving the EU, cutting tariffs for UK exporters to the group of nations which - with UK accession - will have a combined worth of £12 trillion.

Britain and the other 11 CPTPP members are now set to begin work ratifying the deal, which in the UK will involve parliamentary scrutiny and legislation to bring it into force.

Officials estimate it will come into force in the second half of 2024, at which point the UK becomes a voting member of the bloc and businesses can benefit from it.

Read more: Sunak and Hunt mull scrapping inheritance tax to shore up Blue Wall as opening salvo for next general election

Read more: Ben Wallace to quit as Defence Secretary and stand down as MP at next election

Trade minister on Indo-Pacific trade deal

The deal means some of the everyday items from CPTPP nations will become cheaper for UK consumers such as Australian Ugg boots, kiwis from New Zealand, blueberries from Chile and Canadian maple syrup, according to the Institute of Export and International Trade.

Its director general Marco Forgione said: "From whiskey to confectionary to cars to jewellery and clothing, the removal of tariffs will make our finest British products more readily available to consumers in the Indo-Pacific bloc.

"This agreement has the additional benefit of strengthening the value chains and supply chains within the bloc.

"Since the UK announced its intention to join CPTPP, many other countries are now looking to join. Which means the potential market access and benefits will continue to significantly increase in the coming years."

Before signing the deal, Ms Badenoch said: "I'm delighted to be here in New Zealand to sign a deal that will be a big boost for British businesses and deliver billions of pounds in additional trade, as well as open up huge opportunities and unparalleled access to a market of over 500 million people.

"We are using our status as an independent trading nation to join an exciting, growing, forward-looking trade bloc, which will help grow the UK economy and build on the hundreds of thousands of jobs CPTPP-owned businesses already support up and down the country."

While most of the details were agreed earlier in the year, the terms and conditions of the UK's membership will be published on Sunday.

They include the commitments the UK is making to other nations on market access.

Japanese economic revitalization minister Shigeyuki Goto shakes hands with Kemi Badenoch
Japanese economic revitalization minister Shigeyuki Goto shakes hands with Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

While Britain already has trade agreements with the CPTPP members apart from Malaysia and Brunei, officials said it will deepen existing arrangements, with 99% of current UK goods exports to the bloc eligible for zero tariffs.

Dairy producers will gain export opportunities to Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico, while beef, pork and poultry producers will get better access to Mexico's market.

But some critics have said the impact will be limited, with official estimates suggesting it will add just £1.8 billion a year to the economy after 10 years.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy last month said the Tories were being "dishonest" by claiming CPTPP membership would make up for lost trade in Europe.

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, said the agreement could lead to profits for multinational corporations being prioritised over policies like an increase in the minimum wage and bringing energy into public ownership.

"This Pacific trade pact is bad for workers at home and abroad. Once again, Conservative ministers have turned a blind eye to egregious human and workers' rights abuses in their pursuit of trade deals," he said.

But the move was welcomed by the British Chambers of Commerce, which said accession would be "good news for UK businesses".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli security forces at the scene of the shooting

Two girls among injured after Palestinian gunman opens fire on car in West Bank

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM Netanyahu still in hospital after dizzy spell but ‘feeling very good’

Twitter Limits

Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash due to heavy debt and drop in advertising

South Korea Weather

Seven bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea

Andre Longmore

Hunt for suspect after three men and one woman are shot dead

George’s dad, uncle, granddad, great-grandmother and great-grandfather all served

Prince George 'won't have to serve in military' in break with centuries of Royal tradition

A burning forest fire close to homes near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma

Thousands evacuated as wildfire hits La Palma in Canary Islands

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM feeling ‘very good’ after being taken to hospital with ‘dehydration’

The King is reportedly 'miffed' at the decision

Prince William 'to charge King Charles to stay at Welsh cottage he bought - and must move all belongings'

A low-level ash plume from Mount Shishaldin captured in an Alaska Volcano Observatory webcam

Pilots warned after volcano sends out ash cloud

The Freestyle Libre 2 app has broken down for a number of Type 1 Diabetics in the country

Panic among diabetics after vital testing software breaks leaving thousands unable to test blood sugars

Tourists cool off in a public fountain at the Sforzesco Castle in Milan

Europe sizzles under heatwave – and it is only going to get hotter

Tunisian world number six Ons Jabeur fought back tears as she was consoled by the Princess of Wales

Princess of Wales consoles Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon final defeat to unseeded Marketa Vondrousova

James Cameron strongly denied the rumour

OceanGate TV series just 'offensive rumours', Titanic director James Cameron insists as he bats down reports

Ben Wallace failed to win support to become the next Nato Secretary-General as the US preferred to back a different candidate to lead the Alliance

Ben Wallace to quit as Defence Secretary and stand down as MP at next election

Russia Ukraine War

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Weather

Torrential rain in South Korea leaves at least 22 dead in landslides and floods

Brits will need their brollies this weekend as the Met Office issues six thunderstorm warnings across the UK

Typical! Brits set for six thunderstorm warnings and flash-flooding despite record breaking temperatures in Europe
Italy Air Transport Strike

Hundreds of flights across Italy cancelled as strike hits peak tourism season

Benjamin Mendy outside Chester Crown Court (l) and playing for Manchester City (r)

Ex-Man City star Benjamin Mendy counts heavy losses after selling possessions to fund defence against rape charge
A Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher

Ukrainian forces shoot down 10 Russian drones in latest barrage

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are considering abolishing inheritance tax to help them win the next election

Sunak and Hunt mull scrapping inheritance tax to shore up Blue Wall as opening salvo for next general election
Disposable vapes should be banned from sale by the end of 2024, say a group of local authorities

'Inherently unsustainable': Disposable vapes should be banned by next year, council group says
South Korea Weather

Seven killed in landslides and floods as torrential rain hits South Korea

The Cerberus heatwave has seen temperatures soar to 45C in some parts of Europe

Europe hit by forest fires and tourists stretchered away as temperatures soar to 45C in heatwave - but worst yet to come
Long Island Serial Killings

Architect charged with killing three women in Long Island deaths probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children enjoy a day out at an RAF air show

Royal squadron report for duty! William, Kate and their three children enjoy day out at RAF air show
The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths
Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit