Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

17 March 2023, 12:39 | Updated: 17 March 2023, 12:48

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This black former police officer who joined the force in the late 1980s said she is not surprised by other reports that have been made against the police.

Joy in Sussex told James O'Brien: "There is nothing that's been reported so far that is a surprise to me, because I dealt with it on a daily basis."

"Daily - daily basis?" James asked, which his caller confirmed, saying: "I was part of that toxic culture where if you're a black woman, you basically have a target on your back from the outset."

"Can you remember the first time that you realised that?" James asked.

"I was in a section house, and officers hid in my room after I came from the shower and watched me as I got changed", Joy replied.

READ MORE: EXCL: Faith in the Met plummets to less than half of Londoners - as just 4% of young women strongly trust the force

The problems went on after she joined the riot police.

"My first day I was asked by a white officer whether I had a boyfriend, whether I went out with white men, what sort of underwear I wore, and it continued from that day onwards until my retirement", she said.

Joy eventually went on medical retirement after being diagnosed with work-related PTSD.

James said: "A part of me wants to know why you stayed."

"There was a huge recruitment campaign in Tottenham shortly after the riots, so I along with other black officers supposedly joined thinking that we would make a difference and it wasn't. It was lamb to the slaughter", she replied.

READ MORE: ‘We could have saved Sarah’: Predatory cop Wayne Couzens seen on CCTV at drive-thru as flashing victim slams Met

Joy added that new officers would join and see how the workplace culture was "very quickly". "In order to be part of the gang you have to find the minority...either female, black female or black male", she explained.

"It's doubly bad because you're going to get the misogyny and the racism", James said, to which the former police officer agreed.

The caller added that there was "no support system in place" as both the Sergeant and Inspector would have come from the same culture.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget

Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers

JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes

'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric

James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien

James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet

Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'

Rishi Sunak NI EU

James O'Brien astonished at 'pro-Brexit PM' insinuating NI is 'privileged' because of ties to single market

James O'Brien and Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien calls Rishi Sunak 'remarkable' after Brexit deal announcement

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter

James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

James O'brien brands Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after Brexit comments

James O'Brien brands Boris Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after NI protocol remarks

James O'brien slams Tory MPs who have got everything they wanted and 'wrecked' it all

James O'Brien slams Tory MPs for 'compromising' Northern Ireland's prospects with Protocol Bill

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head

'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency

James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'
James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK
James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health
Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness
This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sacks of potatoes crushed a number of people in India

Huge sacks of potatoes bring down ceiling and crush 10 people in India as rescuers search for survivors
Mr Smith was said to have been attacked for his watch

Three arrests after dad died during ‘hammer robbery for luxury watch’

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an Iranian-British dual citizen, was detained in Iran in April 2016 on spying charges, accused of attempting to topple the Iranian government.

Sobbing Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe tells daughter she is 'so beautiful' in emotional family reunion
Police constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith has been found guilty of gross misconduct

PC guilty of gross misconduct for repeatedly hitting ex-Premier League star Dalian Atkinson after he was tasered
Riots have erupted in cities across France

Riots erupt in France after Macron forces through putting pension age up to 64

Conservative MP Steve Brine

Senior Tory MP under investigation by parliamentary watchdog over claims he lobbied head of NHS
Jacqueline Gold has died weeks after her father David

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62 - weeks after her West Ham owner dad David
Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on Boxing Day last year

Three men deny murdering footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
20mph speed limits in urban areas 'usually advisory' says police chief who admits most restrictions can't be enforced

20mph speed limits in urban areas 'usually advisory' police chief says as he admits most restrictions can't be enforced