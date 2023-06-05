Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

Legal consultant on Mirror Group hacking case

By Madeleine Wilson

Dr Evan Harris who is working with the complainants of the hacking litigation involving Mirror Group and The Daily Mail reveals the next stages of the trial.

D. Harris, a legal consultant and former director of the Hacked Off media privacy campaign group, provided James O'Brien with the latest information on the ongoing litigation related to hacking involving the Mirror Group and The Daily Mail.

Dr. Harris, who also used to be a Liberal Democrat MP, began by describing the case involving Prince Harry's legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mirror as "an interesting" case.

Telling James about the four sample claimants joining Harry, he said: "The idea is that this trial, the judgment here will be helpful to all other claimants...

"They've said it's too late for some claimants in some of the cases so that will be determined in this trial."

Harry could be liable for 'Part 36', a legal term that James explained to his listeners.

He said: "If I were suing you and you made me an offer without any admission of wrongdoing and I didn't accept that offer because I wanted my day in court and I wanted the admission of wrongdoing possibly even more than I wanted money.

"If we then went to court and I'm taking the risk of course of losing but if I then won and the court decided to award less money in damages than you had offered me a year or two years ago when I could be liable for your costs which would run well into the millions of pounds.

"So I would end up winning a case against you but having to sell my house and probably go bankrupt in order to hand over all of my money to the newspaper company that had (allegedly) stolen my information in the first place."

Dr. Harris contributed: "There's a reason for it obviously, we can't have people who want their day in court and refuse to settle when they're getting everything they want but it does mean that's taken people who are as prepared as Prince Harry has said he is to even take a financial loss."

