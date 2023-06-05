Royal privacy showdown: Prince Harry to become first British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court

5 June 2023, 06:33 | Updated: 5 June 2023, 06:39

Prince Harry has been involved in six legal battles at the High Court in recent months.
Prince Harry has been involved in six legal battles at the High Court in recent months. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is set to divulge intimate details of his past romantic relationships prior to his marriage to Meghan, as he assumes the unprecedented role of the first senior royal to provide testimony in a court of law in over a century.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taking legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Harry alleges that he and his brother, the Prince of Wales, their late mother Diana, and their father the King, fell prey to illicit information-gathering methods.

The Duke holds newspapers accountable for inflicting "severe bouts of depression and paranoia" that ultimately contributed to the disintegration of his relationship with Chelsy Davy, 37, whom he encountered during her schooling days.

According to his claims, the intrusion by the media led Davy to conclude that a life within the royal family was unsuitable for her, a decision that proved deeply distressing for Harry at the time.

Harry will appear at London's High Court today, approximately a month after attending the coronation, where he will start his testimony either today or tomorrow.

Read more: Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures

Read more: Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Since quitting Royal life Prince Harry has moved to LA with his wife, Meghan
Since quitting Royal life Prince Harry has moved to LA with his wife, Meghan. Picture: Getty

This lawsuit is one of six cases initiated by Harry against the British media and government. In March, he appeared at the High Court for a preliminary hearing regarding his separate claim against the Daily Mail's publisher.

This week, a conservative think-tank will argue in a Washington DC court that the US government should release Harry's immigration file due to revelations in his memoir, titled "Spare," concerning his past drug use.

Since quitting as a working member of the royal family, Harry, 38, currently lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, and their children, four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet, who celebrated her second birthday on Sunday.

Read more: Rishi Sunak claims 'stop small boats' plan is working as Albanian immigrants avoid Britain

Read more: Migrants in standoff with Home Office after being ‘made to live four per room’ in central London hotel

The Duke alleges that he fell victim to voicemail hacking, "blagging," and inquiries conducted by private investigators.

He claims that approximately 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 were based on information obtained through unlawful means. Thirty-three of these articles, with headlines such as "Harry's cocaine, Ecstasy and GHB parties," "Harry is a Chelsy fan," "Harry's girl 'to dump him'," and "He just loves boozing & army. She is fed up & is heading home," have been selected for consideration during the trial.

Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry not looking happy to be photographed as they make their way hastily to Raffles nightclub, Chelsea (2007 File Photo)
Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry not looking happy to be photographed as they make their way hastily to Raffles nightclub, Chelsea (2007 File Photo). Picture: Alamy

Read more: Rishi Sunak's plan for '2p tax cut before the next general election', even if inflation drops slower than expected

Andrew Green, KC, representing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), informed the court that numerous stories published about the prince were derived from information disclosed by or on behalf of royal households or members of the royal family.

During the proceedings, Harry is anticipated to face questioning regarding his association with former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan, who allegedly plays a central role in the allegations of hacking and the use of private investigators.

The court was informed that Morgan engaged in "drinking sessions" with Mark Bolland, the King's spokesperson at the time. Morgan, 58, denies involvement in phone hacking and has criticized Harry for relentlessly and cynically intruding upon the royal family's privacy for substantial financial gain, while propagating falsehoods about them.

MGN has conceded that a private investigator was paid £75 by the Sunday People to gather information on Harry's conduct at Chinawhite, a prominent celebrity nightclub in London's Soho district, back in 2004.

MGN acknowledges Harry's entitlement to compensation but interestingly notes that he has not pursued a claim regarding the article in question.

The trial is being conducted at the Rolls Building, inaugurated by the late Queen in 2011.

Harry's testimony marks the first instance in over a century of a senior royal providing evidence in court, since the Baccarat scandal of 1890 when a defamation case was brought forth by a card player accused of cheating the Prince of Wales, who later ascended to the throne as Edward VII.

In 2002, the Princess Royal faced charges under the Dangerous Dogs Act after two children were bitten in Windsor Great Park. However, she pleaded guilty and did not provide testimony.

The trial also includes representative cases involving Michael Turner, known for his portrayal of Kevin Webster, and Nikki Sanderson, who portrays Candice Stowe, both actors from the television series Coronation Street, as well as Fiona Wightman, the former wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse.

MGN maintains that its board members at the time had no knowledge of such activities and argues that there is either no evidence or insufficient evidence of voicemail interception in any of the four claims.

