Migrants in stand off with Home Office after being ‘made to live four per room’ in central London hotel

2 June 2023, 16:54 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 17:03

A group of asylum seekers have rejected offers to stay in a London hotel due to 'poor standards'.
A group of asylum seekers have rejected offers to stay in a London hotel due to 'poor standards'. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Multiple asylum seekers have been “left on the street” after falling into a dispute with the Home Office about their temporary hotel accommodation.

A group of about 40 migrants refused an offer to stay in Pimlico hotel, the Comfort Inn, after they were asked to sleep “four people in a room” made for two on Wednesday.

The group were moved from their single rooms with en-suite bathrooms in Essex to the central London hotel with little notice and told they were going to move to a "better place".

But now members of the asylum group have taken to camping on the street outside hotel, instead of in it, as they protest the standard of the rooms offered by the hotel.

The group even barricaded the entrance of the accommodation with a wall of suitcases and bags at one point in demonstration against the conditions.

Images of those outside the hotel show them holding signs reading “this is a prison, not a hotel”, “help us”, and “inhuman conditions, dirty rooms”, as well as countless sleeping bags and luggage scattered across the surrounding pavement.

Westminster Council has written to the Home Office for answers, but no solution has yet been offered and multiple people remain on the street outside the hotel.

Rough sleeping organisations have been reportedly helping the group out.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

A scatter of sleeping bags and suitcases were seen on the pavement outside the hotel.
A scatter of sleeping bags and suitcases were seen on the pavement outside the hotel. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Mass brawl on Bournemouth beach: '50 youths with weapons' fight on tourist hotspot 24 hours after two teens drowned

Read more: Oxford college threatens to expel students who misgender or 'deadname' trans peers

A 21-year-old Channel migrant from Iran told the Telegraph: “They said we’re going to move you to another, better place. They gave us this postcode. When we checked on Google Maps, we said, oh this is very nice.

“But when you get in, it’s like a jail. And they treat you very, very bad. They treat you like an animal.”

The 21-year-old also said he's prepared to stay on the street for even a month if that’s what it takes to get an effective response from the Home Office.

Westminster Council leader Adam Hug wrote to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, where he criticised the situation for people who “are likely to have been through significant and traumatic events” and were being asked to share “an inappropriately sized room with multiple strangers.”

Mr Hug also said the council received no notice the asylum seekers were being moved to the borough, and that the situation “defies all common sense and basic decency”.

A spokesman for the Home Office said asylum accommodation is offered on a “no-choice basis” and that the hotel “meets all legal and contractural requirements”.

Some of those outside the hotel briefly attempted to block traffic on Belgrave Road, before being moved by Met Police.

A spokesman for the Met said officers were: “engaging with those involved and remain at the location in order to prevent any breach of the peace".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Army Base Renaming

Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake as part of US army base rebranding

Friends and family have paid tribute to the teenager.

‘My girl has been ripped away’: Heartbroken family pay tribute to girl, 15, who died while swimming in St Helens dam

Geraint Davies has been suspended from the Labour Party after allegations of "completely unacceptable behaviour"

Three female MPs 'warned to watch out' for suspended Geraint Davies

Shipwrecked boat

Italy border police ‘under investigation over shipwreck that killed 94 migrants’

Alexei Navalny

Navalny’s demands for moonshine, a balalaika and a pet kangaroo all denied

People protest in Oxford where Professor Kathleen Stock, who quit her job as a lecturer at the University of Sussex after being targeted by activists over her views on gender identity, spoke at the 200-year-old debating society, the Oxford Union

Oxford college threatens to expel students who misgender or 'deadname' trans peers

Lebanon Hezbollah

Hezbollah criticises judge for alleging group linked to UN peacekeeper’s death

Canada Wildfires

Rain forecast promises relief after week of wildfires in Canada

A new blood test may be able to detect cancer in patients with suspected symptoms.

New 'simplified' blood tests could detect early signs of cancer in bid to aid GPs and cut waiting list backlogs

US secretary of state Antony Blinken delivers a speech at Helsinki City Hall, Finland

Blinken: No Ukraine ceasefire without peace deal including Russia’s withdrawal

A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone which the AI was operating

AI drone 'kills' operator in Air Force test which US military denies happened

Matthew King has been jailed for a minimum term of six years

Teenager jailed over ISIS plot to murder soldiers or police officers on UK streets

A Comprehensive Guide to Utilizing ChatGPT Effectively

How to use ChatGPT: A comprehensive guide to using ChatGPT's AI bot effectively with eight top tips

Dozens of bags containing human body parts hauled from ravine in search for Mexico's missing

Dozens of bags containing human body parts hauled from remote ravine in search for Mexico's missing persons

A visitor looks at a display featuring decorated war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia

Australian decorated hero quits corporate job after Afghan war crime revelations

Hammond went on to add that she knew Schofield's actions were wrong, with co-host O’Leary adding: ‘It’s very difficult for us to cover this story – he’s a friend and a colleague.’

'I still love Phillip Schofield': This Morning's Alison Hammond breaks down on live TV while addressing explosive interview

Latest News

See more Latest News

People make their way in strong rain in Kochi, southern Japan

Tropical Storm Mawar threatens floods and mudslides in some regions of Japan

Boris Johnson said he will hand over all unredacted WhatsApp" messages

Boris Johnson to hand over 'all unredacted WhatsApp' messages directly to Covid inquiry

Bournemouth beach erupted into chaos on Thursday afternoon

Mass brawl on Bournemouth beach: '50 youths with weapons' fight on tourist hotspot 24 hours after two teens drowned
Elon Musk: Twitter owner regains title of world's richest person

Elon Musk: Twitter owner regains title of world's richest person

Anthony Taylor was ambushed by furious Roma supporters at the airport in Budapest

English referee Anthony Taylor and his family ambushed by a mob of angry Roma fans at Budapest airport
Police inspect a building damaged by a Russian night attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday

Kyiv air defences thwart sixth Russia attack in six days against Ukraine capital

Andy Coulson gave his LBC Views

Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages cast a shadow on the upcoming Covid Inquiry: A prelude to Conservative chaos?
A peregrine falcon looks down from a ledge at 100 S Wacker Drive in the Loop in Chicago

Peregrine falcons dive-bomb Chicago pedestrians to protect chicks

Facebook is displayed on a laptop

Meta tests blocking news content on Instagram and Facebook for some Canadians

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 53 more branches

Lloyds to close 53 more branches in latest blow for UK high streets - see the full list

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

sewage

'When will we stop paying for the mistakes of the water companies?' questions caller Herbie
Caller tells Sangita Myska that "trust" in the government has already gone.

'People are starting to wake up': Caller tells Sangita that 'trust' in the government is 'already gone'
Coivd Inquiry

Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers
James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal
Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate
Inheritance Tax

‘You're not paying the tax, you're dead!’: Lewis Goodall educates caller on inheritance tax
Goodall and IEA director

'This is a debate about the super elite!': Lewis Goodall in inheritance tax dispute with IEA director
SM University

Banning visas for the dependents of international students is 'mental', exclaims Sangita Myska caller
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit