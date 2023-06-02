Oxford college threatens to expel students who misgender or 'deadname' trans peers

People protest in Oxford where Professor Kathleen Stock, who quit her job as a lecturer at the University of Sussex after being targeted by activists over her views on gender identity, spoke at the 200-year-old debating society, the Oxford Union. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Regent’s Park College unveils new harassment policy with tough measures for anyone caught ‘consistently using incorrect pronouns’

The historic College, a prestigious institution within the University of Oxford, has ignited a controversy with its newly unveiled transgender harassment policy.

Under the college's progressive "trans inclusion statement," students now face the risk of expulsion for consistently misgendering or deadnaming their transgender peers.

Regent's Park College, historically associated with prominent figures like the goddaughter of Princess Diana, is taking a bold stand against transphobia.

The policy explicitly declares that any "unlawful discriminatory behaviour, including transphobic harassment or bullying, will be regarded extremely seriously and could be grounds for disciplinary action."

The statement sets out a range of examples of transphobic harassment, including the persistent use of incorrect titles, pronouns, or names that cause distress to transgender individuals, commonly known as "deadnaming."

Moreover, the college strictly prohibits intrusive or personal questioning, making derogatory jokes about trans people or their identities, and challenging the validity of someone's gender identity.

Serious consequences await those who breach this policy. Students found to have violated the guidelines may face expulsion or dismissal from the college, as highlighted in the statement.

What sets Regent's Park College apart is its recognition of gender identity as a protected characteristic. By implementing a specific policy, the college becomes a trailblazer in addressing gender identity-related issues. The institution acknowledges that "gender reassignment" is not solely a medical term but also carries personal dimensions.

The college's statement emphasizes that individuals, regardless of accuracy, perceived as having the protected characteristic of gender reassignment are entitled to its legal protections.

This news arrives on the heels of a contentious debate at the Oxford Union, sparked by the appearance of Professor Kathleen Stock, known for her gender-critical views.

The debate grew heated when student activist Riz Possnett glued their hand to the floor, resulting in a disruption and subsequent police involvement.

Prof. Stock, who previously faced criticism for questioning the prominence of gender identity over biological sex, left her position at the University of Sussex two years ago.

Although the protester was ultimately "de-arrested," the incident has fuelled ongoing discussions about transgender rights and academic freedom.

Notably, renowned gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell withdrew from a debate at the Oxford Union in response to their decision to host Prof. Stock.

Regent's Park College, led by Prof. Sir Malcolm Evans, an esteemed legal scholar with experience on the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse panel, has taken a decisive step towards fostering an inclusive environment.

However, the college's firm stance has elicited mixed reactions, illustrating the ongoing tensions surrounding gender identity within academic institutions.