Mass brawl on Bournemouth beach: '50 youths with weapons' fight on tourist hotspot 24 hours after two teens drowned

Bournemouth beach erupted into chaos on Thursday afternoon. Picture: social media/getty

By Kieran Kelly

A mass brawl broke out on Bournemouth beach just one day after two teenagers died at the tourist hotspot on Wednesday.

Footage posted to social media shows swarms of youngsters gathering in the aftermath of the brawl.

Some witnesses have suggested around 50 youngsters were involved, some carrying "bats" as weapons.

One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries, while another person was arrested at the scene.

Crowds gathered on Bournemouth beach. Picture: social media

Two police officers can be seen in the middle of the group trying to break it up.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "Dorset Police received a report at 3.02pm of a disturbance involving a large number of young people on the beach near to Bournemouth Pier.

"Officers attended and one person was detained in connection with the incident.

"At this time one person has been treated for minor injuries and no further injuries have been reported.

"Enquiries into the matter are ongoing."

Dorset Belle Impounded Following Bournemouth Beach Deaths. Picture: Getty

The fight came just one day after two teenagers died in a separate incident on Wednesday.

A restored pleasure boat is now believed to be at the centre of a criminal investigation following the death of the two teenagers.

A boy, 17, from Southampton, and girl, 12, from Buckinghamshire, died in hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea off Bournemouth beach on Wednesday afternoon.

Dorset Police confirmed they were not related.

Eight other people were treated by paramedics at the scene.

A man was arrested following the incident. He has since been released under investigation.