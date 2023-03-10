'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

10 March 2023, 12:54

By Phoebe Dampare-Osei

In this staggering 17-minute call, James O'Brien allowed this caller to keep digging his own "rabbit hole" on migration, after he said he wouldn't want "an Islamic family" living next door to him but would be okay with a Polish family because they "blend in".

This phone-in comes during a week of public outcry over Gary Lineker, in which he tweeted that the language used by the government in its announcement of the Illegal Migrant Bill is "not dissimilar" to the language used in 1930s Germany.

The James O'Brien caller, Phil, said that he sits "very much in the centrist position", but had a problem with people being "overly liberal" about "non-cultural immigration".

When James asked what he meant, the caller eventually said: "It means...say for example I have a Polish family who live next door, I might not even know that they're a Polish family because they blend in."

READ MORE: Gary Lineker needs to study the history books, Foreign Secretary says after football pundit's criticism of migrant plan

"But they speak Polish", James pointed out. "It could be any European migratory family...it doesn't matter. The point is they blend in...you don't notice them", his caller replied, prompting James to brand the call "a game of gammon bingo".

James said: "So here we are on the radio, talking about why the county has spent all week talking about Gary Lineker and you've come on and said it's because there are people that don't blend in."

His caller then said that the Brexit vote marked a time when "normal people who were just concerned about immigration" were driven "into the hands of extremists" by members of the media.

"But extremists use language like 'blend in', don't they?", James pointed out.

"I'm going to insist that you explain the language that you've used", he continued.

"I want to know what it is about a Polish family moving in next door that lets them blend in...what families don't blend in Phil?"

"I would not like an Islamic family moving in next to me...I know the culture James", Phil said, but when pressed on why, and the fact that there are Polish Muslims, he replied: "I'm not going to do gown this rabbit hole James, this is quite ridiculous."

READ MORE: Explained: What are Rishi Sunak's new immigration laws?

"I don't have a racist bone in my body, but I am culturalist", he added.

"But you don't want to live next door to brown people", James swiftly retorted, and asked him what he meant by that.

"Culturalist...as in racist, James, for goodness sake", to which the presenter replied: "Yes exactly, you are...you're basically being a racist and calling it culturalist instead."

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien

James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet

Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'

Rishi Sunak NI EU

James O'Brien astonished at 'pro-Brexit PM' insinuating NI is 'privileged' because of ties to single market

James O'Brien and Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien calls Rishi Sunak 'remarkable' after Brexit deal announcement

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter

James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

James O'brien brands Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after Brexit comments

James O'Brien brands Boris Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after NI protocol remarks

James O'brien slams Tory MPs who have got everything they wanted and 'wrecked' it all

James O'Brien slams Tory MPs for 'compromising' Northern Ireland's prospects with Protocol Bill

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head

'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency

James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car

James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

James O'Brien 31/01/23

LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech
'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation
What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

