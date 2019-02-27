James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download

James O'Brien's new podcast, Full Disclosure. Picture: Global

Award-winning LBC presenter James O’Brien is back with a brand new podcast: Full Disclosure.

Bought to you by Global, Full Disclosure With James O'Brien sees him interviewing the biggest names in politics, entertainment, sport and popular culture who rarely give in-depth interviews.

Bringing you candid conversation, knowledge and insights from people from all walks of life who have all made their mark on the world in their own way.

The series starts kicks off with an in-depth interview with Tony Blair, while future guests will include Ricky Gervais. Tune in every Monday for a brand new episode.

Listen On Your Mobile

Listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from any podcast player. Just open your favourite podcast player and search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you’re reading this from an iPhone, tap this link to listen in Apple Podcasts.