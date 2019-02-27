James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download

27 February 2019, 15:04

James O'Brien's new podcast, Full Disclosure
James O'Brien's new podcast, Full Disclosure. Picture: Global

Award-winning LBC presenter James O’Brien is back with a brand new podcast: Full Disclosure.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Bought to you by Global, Full Disclosure With James O'Brien sees him interviewing the biggest names in politics, entertainment, sport and popular culture who rarely give in-depth interviews.

Bringing you candid conversation, knowledge and insights from people from all walks of life who have all made their mark on the world in their own way.

The series starts kicks off with an in-depth interview with Tony Blair, while future guests will include Ricky Gervais. Tune in every Monday for a brand new episode.

Listen On Your Mobile

Listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from any podcast player. Just open your favourite podcast player and search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you’re reading this from an iPhone, tap this link to listen in Apple Podcasts.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Anna Soubry listening to Neil as he raged

Anna Soubry Hits Back At Furious Caller Who Labels Her "Two-Faced"

6 days ago

Maajid Nawaz following the attack in central London

Exclusive: Maajid Nawaz Tells Of Being Racially Attacked In Central London

6 days ago

Theo Usherwood put some very tough questions to Tom Watson

Theo Usherwood Turns The Tables On Tom Watson Over Labour Troubles

7 days ago

Emily Thornberry was very emotional hearing Jamie's call

Heartbreaking Call On Social Care Brings Emily Thornberry To Tears

8 days ago

Garden Bridge London

How The Garden Bridge Fell Down: LBC's In-Depth Investigation

13 days ago

Hot Topics

James O'Brien played back clips from Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Davis

James O'Brien Goes Through Brexiters' Plans One-By-One

20 days ago