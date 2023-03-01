James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

1 March 2023, 13:10 | Updated: 1 March 2023, 13:20

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

James O'Brien had some strong words for the Brexiteers who he says peddled "lies" and "abuse" towards remainers.

James O'Brien shared his annoyance at Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker and Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine looking for sympathy surrounding the Brexit fall-out.

Steve Baker said he suffered a "major mental health crisis" as a result of the Brexit fallout, while Sarah Vine wrote that she lost her "dearest" friendships and her marriage.

"You're not going to get liars suddenly repenting of their lies and repudiating the madness they inflicted on the nation", James said.

READ MORE: 'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'

He added that people "deserve respect" for their "honesty" when talking publicly about their mental health issues, but "if the struggles with your mental health are born of shame and guilt at what you have done and what you have inflicted, then it serves nobody to turn away from the consequences of the things you feel shameful and guilty about".

He went on: "It's the closest some of these people are ever going to come to admitting their shame and their guilt to speak about the terrible toll it has taken on them."

James poked at "Brexit hardman Steve", saying he only had "sympathy for himself" in making the comments he did, and described Sarah Vine, Michael Gove's ex-wife, as "a key weapon in the Daily Mail's disgusting arsenal of abuse".

He said the Daily Mail's "depictions of so-called remainers were as dishonest and as deceitful as they were dangerous", adding: "She [Ms Vine] today dedicates an entire page to asking you to feel sorry for her because of what Brexit has done to her life!"

"Imagine marching behind Paul Dacre into the Brexit battle", James said.

"Imagine being one of the key elements of the Daily Mail's attack upon normality and truth under Paul Dacre's dismal editorship."

He added that Steve Baker and Sarah Vine were "looking at the carnage of the Brexit that they cheered and championed to the point of unleashing appalling abuse on people dedicated to explaining the truth, and they're now asking for your sympathy, they're asking for your compassion".

"It's actually incredible to me", James said, adding that "one of the maddest moments" of his life involved standing on a stage in Parliament Square, looking at a million people reflecting the catchphrase "contempt for the conmen, compassion for the conned" back to him.

READ MORE: James O'Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

He asked how we make sure the "righteous fury" at what the "true saboteurs have done to our country" is taken in the right direction, telling his listeners not to be "cross" with their mom, uncle or nan, but rather with Jacob Rees-Mogg, Boris Johnson and Sarah Vine.

"What the flip do you do when it's the conmen asking you for your compassion?" he asked.

Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'

Rishi Sunak NI EU

James O'Brien astonished at 'pro-Brexit PM' insinuating NI is 'privileged' because of ties to single market

James O'Brien and Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien calls Rishi Sunak 'remarkable' after Brexit deal announcement

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter

James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

James O'Brien brands Boris Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after NI protocol remarks

James O'Brien brands Boris Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after NI protocol remarks

James O'Brien slams Tory MPs for 'compromising' Northern Ireland's prospects with Protocol Bill

James O'Brien slams Tory MPs for 'compromising' Northern Ireland's prospects with Protocol Bill

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency

James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business

'Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars': James O'Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car

James O'Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

James O'Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations

Striking teachers are not 'greedy', insists this James O'Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

James O'Brien 31/01/23

LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace

'I'm angry with myself': James O'Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

James O'Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O'Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from 'sleaze' of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'

James O'Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

James O'Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says

Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime

James O'Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to 'burnish tattered reputation'

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O'Brien breaks down 'biggest milestones in national decline' after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning
James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

3 days ago

SHELAGH AND ANNELIESE DODDS

Menopausal women could be offered paid leave, under Labour plans to tackle ‘worrying’ workplace drop-out rates

21 hours ago

No one died in the horror smash

Watch as teen driver smashes into lorry at 100mph after police chase, and avoids jail sentence
Ms Thunberg was opposing wind farms

Greta Thunberg hauled off by police as she protests against windfarms

Teacher strike: What schools are closed today and how to check

Teacher strike: What schools are closed today and how to check

It comes after Elon Musk fired over 200 employees

Twitter hit by worldwide outage with thousands of users unable to load new tweets

Andrew could replace the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan 'stunned' and two other royals 'appalled' over Frogmore Cottage 'eviction'
Who is Mark Gordon? Age, crimes and family background revealed

Who is Mark Gordon? Age, crimes and family background revealed

Constance Marten pictures

Who is Constance Marten? Aristocrat background, children and age

Andrew Tate sought help from right-wing politicians saying it would be 'very good for their careers'

Andrew Tate sought help from right-wing politicians saying it would be 'very good for their careers'
Will Guyatt asks if TikTok is really evil

Is TikTok really evil? Maybe the witch hunt needs to start elsewhere, Will Guyatt writes

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children