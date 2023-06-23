'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer

Brexiteer Question Time

By Maddie Wilson

James O'Brien challenged a Question Time audience member's claim about witnessing migrants immediately accessing UK benefits upon arrival.

James O'Brien spoke to listeners after the BBC's episode of Question Time last night, about an audience member saying that he had watched people arriving in the UK and going straight to the benefits centre.

James said: "Now everyone needs a hobby, but to let that go unchallenged I mean possibly it's true, how does that work, what do you do hang around at arrivals at Heathrow?

"Who do you follow? So, you're at arrivals at Heathrow, how do you know that these people aren't holiday makers?"

James' comments come on the seventh anniversary of the vote where Britain opted to part ways with the European Union.

READ MORE: 'It's an act of solidarity:' Sadiq Khan defends bid to fly EU flag above City Hall on Brexit anniversary day

After playing the clip of the man speaking on Question Time, James went on to say: 'The fact that you can still say that on live national television...'

The Mayor of London said he was threatened with prosecution after permission to fly the flag over his office in Newham was blocked by the local authority.

READ MORE: 'It's an act of solidarity:' Sadiq Khan defends bid to fly EU flag above City Hall on Brexit anniversary day

After playing the clip of the man speaking on Question Time, James went on to say: 'The fact that you can still say that on live national television...'

The Mayor of London said he was threatened with prosecution after permission to fly the flag over his office in Newham was blocked by the local authority.

READ MORE: 'It's an act of solidarity:' Sadiq Khan defends bid to fly EU flag above City Hall on Brexit anniversary day