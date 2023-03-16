Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers

16 March 2023, 12:47

By Grace Parsons

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman confirms the government have agreed to a one-off payment for childcare providers to incentivise the recruitment of childminders.

Senior Fellow at Institute for Government Sam Freedman told James O'Brien that alongside the government's new childcare budget, they have agreed to the institute's proposal of a one-off payment to incentivise recruitment of childminders.

A new childcare package announced in the Budget on Wednesday will see working families in England having access to 30 hours of free childcare per week for children aged between 9 months and 4 years old, where all adults in the household work at least 16 hours.

READ MORE: Jeremy Hunt announces 30 hours free childcare as the Treasury admits UK needs 'several hundred thousand' more workers

As well as this, the government has agreed to the Institute for Government's proposal that people who start working as childminders are set to receive £600 when they sign up.

The former Education Adviser told James: "There's no real incentive for people to go and recruit childminders, the numbers have dropped hugely. We've lost about 75,000 over the last two decades and we're down to about 25,000 now.

"No one's got any incentive to recruit anyone to do it and it's quite hard to get established... so the idea was you give a one-off payment to agencies to essentially recruit childminders and that acts as a way of getting more into the system.

READ MORE: Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes

'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric

James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien

James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet

Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'

Rishi Sunak NI EU

James O'Brien astonished at 'pro-Brexit PM' insinuating NI is 'privileged' because of ties to single market

James O'Brien and Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien calls Rishi Sunak 'remarkable' after Brexit deal announcement

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter

James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

James O'brien brands Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after Brexit comments

James O'Brien brands Boris Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after NI protocol remarks

James O'brien slams Tory MPs who have got everything they wanted and 'wrecked' it all

James O'Brien slams Tory MPs for 'compromising' Northern Ireland's prospects with Protocol Bill

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head

'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency

James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car

James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health
Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness
This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Polish President Andrzej Duda previously send sending jets to Ukraine would be a "very serious" decision that will be "not easy" to take

Poland to become first NATO member to send jets to Ukraine after Zelenskyy's urgent pleas

The photo for Madeleine appeared different on Google search

'I finally have a family who cares' says woman, 21, claiming to be Madeleine McCann as Google swaps child's photo for her
Leila Borrington (L) has been handed a 15-year prison sentence.

Woman who filmed disabled stepson, 3, as he lay dying after 'sustained assault' jailed for 15 years
Lauren Goddard

'Aggressive' woman drove at runners in fury on busy road saying 'those people shouldn’t be jogging'
Jeremy Hunt speaking alongside a picture of a gas stove

How are the government helping with energy bills and when does it end?

Boxing star Amir Khan said the ordeal was scarier than any of his fights

Terrifying moment Amir Khan robbed of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

Mr Smith was said to have been attacked for his watch

Man dies after 'being attacked with hammer for his luxury watch' as cops launch murder probe
Tesco supermarket alongside the new app

Tesco Clubcard warning: What are the changes and how will it affect my points?

The incident took place over the Black Sea

Tense footage shows Russian fighter jet colliding with American Reaper drone over Black Sea
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees