'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM

14 June 2023, 15:03 | Updated: 14 June 2023, 15:46

James O'Brien jabs at the ex-PM for distracting attention away

By Grace Parsons

After accusing Boris Johnson of distracting attention away from his "egregious" Partygate lies, James O'Brien jabs at the former Prime Minister and his ally Nadine Dorries.

Following on from the fallout of Boris Johnson's resignation, James O'Brien called out the former Prime Minister and Nadine Dorries for their behaviour over the past week.

James exclaimed: "Boris Johnson, running around like an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place an distracting our attention from the stories that we should be talking about, like the fact that we had a Prime Minister who lied to the House of Commons on such an egregious scale that the Privileges Committee wanted to suspend him for 20 days.

"Now that report might be delayed because the bloke that called it a kangaroo court that couldn't be taking it seriously, takes it so seriously that he sent them a letter at 11:57 on Monday night, challenging some of the things that they've said about him."

James went on to take a swipe at the ex-PM's ally: "Nadine Dorries is running around television studios going, 'He wouldn't lie to me. Not me, not the princess of Liverpool's hearts'. The pathetic sight of Nadine Dorries feeling sorry for herself on an industrial scale blaming everything, as always, every time."

James said: "Every time she does something spectacularly stupid and someone points at it and says, 'Well, that's spectacularly stupid'. Violin Dorries comes along with a claim that it's somehow a personal vendetta or bullying.

"Then, of course, she routinely trolls people and libels them under the protection of parliamentary privilege."

