Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

3 April 2023, 16:22

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

A distraught Brexit voter is comforted by James O'Brien, who tells him not to blame himself because of the 'sheer weight of influence and bogus information' inflicted on him which contributed to his decision.

Tony in Wallingford said to James O'Brien that the scenarios James and others warned would happen with Brexit have come true, admitting to listeners he was "wrong".

Tony said: "I am so sorry to everybody I really am, I bitterly, bitterly regret it."

The call comes after a critical incident was declared at the Port of Dover Friday evening due to bad traffic and long delays at French border control. However, delays continued to persist across the weekend.

The home secretary Suella Braverman rejected suggestions that delays at the Port of Dover can be put down to Brexit, saying that in general "things have been operating very smoothly at the border".

READ MORE: 'We've had this before!': Keir Starmer says 'of course' Brexit can be blamed for travel chaos at Port of Dover

Tony continued by saying: "I listened to people like what's his name Hannan, I've seen him on TV, you don't seem to see him anymore now.

James replied: "Yeah, funny that."

Tony said: "Nah, but at the time coming up to the vote he was on TV weekly or even more. I'm not as clever as these people and I'm not as clever as you."

James went on to say: "You are, no you are, you're certainly as clever as Daniel Hannan.

"It worries me that you're beating yourself up like this Tony because as I keep saying, that's why we're doing the conversation that we're doing today, it's a miracle to me that more people didn't vote the way that you voted because of the sheer weight of influence and bogus information that was being inflicted upon you.

"So blame him, blame Hannan, don't blame yourself."

Tony responded: "I just wish we could vote to go back in, I know we wouldn't get the same deal that we had. We had a really good deal but I still think we'd be better to go back in but I don't expect we'll ever get that, not in my lifetime anyway."

READ MORE: 'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal

