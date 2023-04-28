James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’

28 April 2023, 12:33

James O'Brien criticises Tory involvement in Sharp appointment

By Alice Bourne

Criticising the corruption of the last Tory administration, James has described the appointment of Richard Sharp to Chairman of the BBC as a “blatant and transparent power grab."

Following the resignation of Richard Sharp as chairman of the BBC, James O’Brien told LBC listeners: “Richard Sharp becoming the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by his proximity to Boris Johnson.”

Richard Sharp has resigned after he was found to have breached the code for public appointments.

Mr. Sharp said the report into his appointment found that he did not disclose his involvement in facilitating an £800,000 loan guarantee to the then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

During his departing speech, Mr. Sharp said that he was resigning to stop “this matter” from becoming “a distraction from the corporation's good work.”

During his instant reaction, James said: “My goodness, today’s conversation could be about so many different things… are you bored of Boris Johnson? This is still his legacy everything he touched turned to… I can’t say that word on the radio.

Read More: BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns after breaching code for public appointments

Read More: Andrew Marr says ‘it would be much better for the BBC if Richard Sharp stepped aside’

“Many people are still not ready to recognize this attempt, this power grab, this absolutely blatant and transparent attempt to sell Channel Four, to populate the BBC with their own people, to put their own people in charge of commercial broadcasting organizations."

Describing the absurdity of his appointment James said: "Up popped this fella who had already seen his attempts to get onto the board come to absolutely nothing, during what you have to presume was a more independent appointment process.”

The report found that Sharp’s appointment would create the "risk of a perception that Sharp would not be independent of the former Prime Minister if appointed". Mr. Sharp, a Conservative donor, apologised for not mentioning the "potential perceived conflict of interest."

Read More: 'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary

Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom

JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise

James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child

James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi brands Suella Braverman's rhetoric as 'racist'

'I am calling her rhetoric racist!': Tory Peer condemns Home Secretary Suella Braverman

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him

James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'
James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

William and Kate visited the memorial garden

Prince William and Kate pay their respects at Aberfan memorial garden 57 years on from Queen's visit
Grange Hill

Grange Hill to get big screen treatment as original cast set to return for film reboot

Happy couple: Harry and Meghan were pictured smiling and cuddling each other at a basketball game recently

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are in a really good place', Sussexes' friend Gayle King says
Bond girl Eva Green wins court battle over failed sci-fi film

Eva Green hails court victory after wining multimillion-pound battle over sci-fi film collapse
Richard Sharp helped secure a loan guarantee for then-PM Boris Johnson

BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns after breaching code for public appointments

Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion are amongst some of the groups who have used slow march protesting.

Police to be given new powers to tackle slow-walking protesters 'hell-bent on causing chaos'
Gymshark boss Ben Francis said the UK is a great place to do business

Britain's youngest billionaire Gymshark boss Ben Francis says the UK is an 'amazing' place to do business
David Beckham struggles with OCD

David Beckham reveals he stays up late at night cleaning as he lays bares struggles with OCD
A modern police officer needs to be more like Inspector Morse. Otherwise, they are nothing more than the Keystone Cops.

Modern detectives need to be more like Morse and less like the Keystone Cops

Missiles hit a residential building in Uman, killing several people - with footage of the aftermath posted on social media

Putin launches new missile blitz on cities in Ukraine killing at least eight people including mother and daughter, 2