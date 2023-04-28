BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns after breaching code for public appointments

28 April 2023, 10:02 | Updated: 28 April 2023, 10:54

Richard Sharp helped secure a loan guarantee for then-PM Boris Johnson
Richard Sharp helped secure a loan guarantee for then-PM Boris Johnson. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Richard Sharp has resigned as chairman of the BBC after he was found to have breached the code for public appointments.

Mr Sharp said the report into his appointment found that he did not properly disclose a conversation related to his involvement in facilitating an £800,000 loan guarantee to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The report found that this could create the "risk of a perception that Sharp would not be independent from the former prime minister, if appointed".

Mr Sharp, who is also a Conservative donor, apologised for not mentioning the "potential perceived conflict of interest" and for being a "distraction" to the corporation.

The two potential conflicts found by the report, authored by Adam Heppinstall KC, were:

  • Mr Sharp telling Mr Johnson that he wanted to apply to be BBC chair before he made his application in November 2020
  • Mr Sharp telling the PM that he was going to introduce civil service chief Simon Case to his friend Sam Blyth so that he could "assist the former prime minister with his personal finances"
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp
Former BBC Chairman Richard Sharp. Picture: DCMS Committee

Mr Sharp said in a statement: "I wish, with the benefit of hindsight, this potential perceived conflict of interest was something I had considered to mention.

"I would like once again to apologise for that oversight – inadvertent though it was – and for the distraction these events have caused the BBC."

The BBC board accepted Mr Sharp's resignation but members maintained he was "a person of integrity".

They said in a statement: "We accept and understand Richard’s decision to stand down. We want to put on record our thanks to Richard, who has been a valued and respected colleague, and a very effective chairman of the BBC.

"The BBC board believes that Richard Sharp is a person of integrity."

BBC director-general Tim Davie praised Mr Sharp, saying: "Working with him over the last two years has been rewarding and Richard has made a significant contribution to the transformation and success of the BBC."

Former broadcast exec Stewart Purvis reflects on Richard Sharp saga

"The focus for all of us at the BBC is continuing the hard work to ensure we deliver for audiences, both now and in the future."

Labour said the report showed the BBC's independence had been "seriously undermined" by the Conservatives.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said: "This comes after 13 years of the Tories doing everything they can to defend themselves and their mates.

"From Owen Patterson to Dominic Raab, and now Richard Sharp, instead of doing what’s best for the country the Prime Minister was more interested in defending his old banking boss.

"The Prime Minister should have sacked him weeks ago. Instead it took this investigation, called by Labour, to make him resign.

"Rishi Sunak should urgently establish a truly independent and robust process to replace Sharp to help restore the esteem of the BBC after his government has tarnished it so much."

The issues stem from a meeting in December 2020, when Mr Sharp discussed with Cabinet secretary Simon Case the possibility of his friend Sam Blyth helping Mr Johnson with his financial troubles.

He said he met Mr Case on 4 December 2020 "so that the Cabinet Secretary could ensure that any assistance given to the former Prime Minister by this third party complied with any applicable rules and so that he would have no further involvement with the matter," the report found.

He told Mr Case about his application for the BBC job, which was then underway, and thought that put him in the clear for any conflict of interest.

Richard Sharp was appointed as BBC Chairman when Boris Johnson was prime minister
Richard Sharp was appointed as BBC Chairman when Boris Johnson was prime minister. Picture: Getty

No.10 had already named Mr Sharp as their preferred candidate in November 2020, and said again that he "looked like a strong candidate" in December.

Mr Sharp was interviewed along with several other candidates, and the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee backed his appointment in January. The committee was not told about his involvement with the loan guarantee.

Mr Sharp said that he attempted to make the introduction of Mr Blyth to Mr Case "in good faith" and "with the best of intentions".

Mr Heppinstall said in his report that he had been told that "the introduction to the Cabinet Secretary never happened, in the sense that the Cabinet Secretary never met nor was in contact with the person".

James O'Brien runs through what we know about loan scandal involving Boris Johnson and Richard Sharp

Read more: Andrew Marr says ‘it would be much better for the BBC if Richard Sharp stepped aside’

Read more: Boris accuses BBC of 'disappearing up its own fundament' over claims chief helped ex-PM secure £800,000 loan

Mr Johnson previously dismissed claims that Mr Sharp helped him secure an £800,000 loan as "absolute nonsense" and accused the broadcasting corporation of "disappearing up its own fundament".

Speaking in January, Mr Johnson said: "This is a load of complete nonsense - absolute nonsense.

"Let me just tell you, Richard Sharp is a great and wise man but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances - I can tell you that for 100% ding dang sure. This is just another example of the BBC disappearing up its own fundament."

Firefighters work at an apartment building destroyed by a Russian attack in the town of Uman

Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine kill at least 17 people

William and Kate visited the memorial garden

Prince William and Kate pay their respects at Aberfan memorial garden 57 years on from Queen's visit

Grange Hill

Grange Hill to get big screen treatment as original cast set to return for film reboot

Happy couple: Harry and Meghan were pictured smiling and cuddling each other at a basketball game recently

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are in a really good place', Sussexes' friend Gayle King says

Breaking
Bond girl Eva Green wins court battle over failed sci-fi film

Eva Green hails court victory after wining multimillion-pound battle over sci-fi film collapse

A police officer unglues the hand of a climate activist from the road in front of the Victory Column, Berlin

German capital sees 10th day of provocative climate protests

People walk to a bus at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Indonesia after being evacuated from Sudan

Heavy clashes in Sudan’s capital despite truce being extended

Fashion model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, left, and actor Idris Elba attend The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City

Star-studded Prince’s Trust gala raises more than £1.4 million in New York City

Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion are amongst some of the groups who have used slow march protesting.

Police to be given new powers to tackle slow-walking protesters 'hell-bent on causing chaos'

Gymshark boss Ben Francis said the UK is a great place to do business

Britain's youngest billionaire Gymshark boss Ben Francis says the UK is an 'amazing' place to do business

David Beckham struggles with OCD

David Beckham reveals he stays up late at night cleaning as he lays bares struggles with OCD

Missiles hit a residential building in Uman, killing several people - with footage of the aftermath posted on social media

Putin launches new missile blitz on cities in Ukraine killing at least eight people including mother and daughter, 2

A security guard stands near a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing

China flies 38 fighter jets and sails six navy vessels near Taiwan

Smoke rises from buildings in this aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region

Russia fires cruise missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine

Russia fires cruise missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine

HMV is replacing a US sweet shop on Oxford Street

HMV to reopen flagship store on Oxford Street after four years away, replacing US sweet shop in 'pleasing' shift

There are calls for PCCs to be scrapped

Calls for police and crime commissioners to be scrapped as they cost £100m in four years

Jodie Marsh was investigated by the RSPCA

Jodie Marsh's £1 million farm investigated by RSPCA after glamour model turned farmer 'took her meerkat to the pub'
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
Floella Benjamin is set to get a key role at the Coronation

Floella Benjamin gets top job at Coronation, as officials plot 'fortress' security for Crown Jewels amid heist fears
Recording artist Ed Sheeran leaves New York Federal Court

Ed Sheeran gets musical with a New York jury amid copyright lawsuit

More rail strikes are expected on the same day as Eurovision, the FA Cup final and Epsom

Travel chaos looms as train strikes set to hit Eurovision, the FA Cup final and Epsom Derby
Prince Harry warned the royals they could become laughing stocks unless action was taken against NGN

Harry warned royal family would become 'laughing stock' if he was blocked from suing The Sun's publisher
Mike Pence

Mike Pence ‘gives evidence to grand jury in Donald Trump election probe’

Israel Politics

Tens of thousands rally in Jerusalem to support Israel’s judicial overhaul

The Met has not completely learned from its mistakes in the Stephen Port case

Met officers admit relying on luck when solving murders as 'lack of curiosity' hampers search for serial killers
Sudan

Sudanese army and paramilitary rivals accept three-day extension of truce

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

The brothers are totally estranged, an expert has said

'On absolute ice': Feuding William and Harry are 'totally estranged and unlikely to speak at coronation'
Kate Middleton is likely to be in the carriage procession behind King Charles

Kate Middleton taking part in key part of Coronation - but it's 'likely to make her feel sick'
King Charles III waving alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Take That where his Coronation Concert will happen

Who is performing at King Charles's Coronation Concert? And who declined?

'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack
Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'

