Boris accuses BBC of 'disappearing up its own fundament' over claims chief helped ex-PM secure £800,000 loan

23 January 2023, 11:14 | Updated: 23 January 2023, 11:46

The Labour Party had already called for an investigation into the claims
The Labour Party had already called for an investigation into the claims. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Boris Johnson has dismissed claims that BBC chairman Richard Sharp helped him secure an £800,000 loan as "absolute nonsense" and accused the broadcasting corporation of "disappearing up its own fundament".

Mr Sharp has asked for a scrutiny panel to examine potential conflicts of interest over claims he helped former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan.

Mr Sharp, who was appointed as BBC chairman while Mr Johnson was prime minister, was reportedly involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan for Mr Johnson in late 2020.

In a statement reported by the BBC, Mr Sharp acknowledged "distractions such as this are not welcome" and said he had asked the nominations committee of the BBC board to look at the matter.

"We have many challenges at the BBC and I know that distractions such as this are not welcome," he said.

"Our work at the BBC is rooted in trust. Although the appointment of the BBC chairman is solely a matter for the Government ... I want to ensure that all the appropriate guidelines have been followed within the BBC since I have joined.

"The nominations committee of the BBC board has responsibility for regularly reviewing board members' conflicts of interest."

The BBC reported that Mr Sharp "has agreed with the board's senior independent director that the committee shall look at this when it next meets and, in the interests of transparency, publish the conclusions".

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Johnson said: "This is a load of complete nonsense - absolute nonsense.

"Let me just tell you, Richard Sharp is a great and wise man but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances - I can tell you that for 100% ding dang sure.

"This is just another example of the BBC disappearing up its own fundament."

Boris Johnson dismissed the reports as "rubbish"
Boris Johnson dismissed the reports as "rubbish". Picture: Getty

Read More: Labour calls for probe into claim Johnson recommended friend for top BBC job soon after he helped ex-PM secure loan

Read More: Nadhim Zahawi will 'absolutely' not quit over reports he 'settled HMRC dispute while Chancellor'

The Labour Party has already called on Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg to investigate the allegations that Tory donor Mr Sharp was involved in talks about Mr Johnson's finances in late 2020.

Mr Sharp introduced multimillionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, who had proposed to act as the then-PM's guarantor for an £800,000 credit facility, to the Cabinet Secretary, according to the Sunday Times.

Mr Johnson, Mr Sharp and Mr Blyth then had dinner at the PM's country residence, Chequers, before the loan was finalised, though they denied the finances were discussed.

Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was then announced as the Government's choice for the BBC role in January 2021.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson dismissed the report as "rubbish" and insisted his financial arrangements "have been properly declared".

"Richard Sharp has never given any financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor has Mr Johnson sought any financial advice from him," the spokesman said.

Of Mr Johnson's private dinner with Mr Sharp, an old friend, and Mr Blyth, who is a distant relative, the spokesman said: "So what? Big deal."

Anneliese Dodds is calling for an investigation into former PM Boris Johnson
Anneliese Dodds is calling for an investigation into former PM Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

In the letter to Mr Greenberg, Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds called for an "urgent investigation" as she cited the MPs' code of conduct that "holders of public office should not place themselves under any financial or other obligation to outside individuals or organisations that might influence them in the performance of their official duties".

She told the standards commissioner she was concerned that Mr Johnson "may have breached this section by asking for an individual to facilitate a guarantee on a loan whom he would later appoint to a senior public role".

"The lack of transparency around it, like that of the issue raised around Mr Blyth, may give the impression that this was a quid pro quo arrangement," she added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Refugee who claimed he was 16 when arrested found guilty of murder after stabbing man to death following argument over scooter
The referee showed a white card at the match in Portugal

Moment referee brandishes white card for first time ever in football match in Portugal

Estonia ferry model

New 1994 ferry disaster report finds there was no collision and no explosion

Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, from Hertfordshire

Teen 'heartbroken' after 'winning' £182m EuroMillions jackpot before finding out ticket payment failed

Brits will be paid to save energy

Get paid to save energy: How to earn money by switching off appliances in National Grid scheme

People waiting for power to come on

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

German chancellor and Leopard tank

Poland to ask Germany for approval to send tanks to Ukraine

Freezing fog has sparked mass flight cancellations

More than 85 Heathrow flights cancelled as freezing fog sweeps UK with temperatures plummeting to -8C

Exclusive
Paramedics fear for their own relatives as the health service plunges deeper into crisis

'It's personal': Meet the paramedics terrified for their own families as the NHS plunges into crisis

Prince Andrew previously demanded a jury trial

Prince Andrew to 'launch £10m legal case' against Virginia Giuffre after 'inheriting millions from the Queen'

Ben was bitten by a highly venomous snake

Brit tourist rushed to hospital after being bitten by extremely venomous snake

The bus driver (not pictured) was arrested after the collision in Hounslow

Man dies after being struck by bus as driver arrested over 'hit and run' in London

Jeff Zients

Biden poised to select Covid response leader as his next chief of staff

Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM prioritises arms build-up and reversing low birth rate

An ex-Cabinet minister has said Mr Zahawi's position is 'untenable'

'Clearly there's questions that need answering': Sunak orders ethics adviser to investigate Zahawi tax case

Four people were taken to hospital

Police hunt as six injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in North London hit-and-run

Latest News

See more Latest News

A forensic photographer gets ready to take pictures of a van’s window and its contents in Torrance, Calif on Sunday after a mass shooting at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, settin

California dance hall shooting suspect shot himself in van as police closed in

Ambulance workers are due to strike again in February as the row over staffing and pay escalates

Sunak ordered to 'come out of hiding' and end 999 strike as ambulance workers walk out for third time in five weeks
Mum Kahtleen Shields, who lost her new-born daughter in 2018

Baby loss charity faces closure after donations collapse amid cost of living crisis

Investigators gather at the scene in Monterey Park

Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California

Brits will be paid to not pop the kettle on between 5pm and 6pm

Don't pop the kettle on: National Grid will pay households to use less electricity tonight in bid to avert blackouts
Lord Elgin took the priceless artefacts from Athens in the early 19th century

'They are coming home': Greek official claims Elgin Marbles will return to Athens by end of year
Germany Ukraine

Germany will not block Poland giving Ukraine tanks, minister says

Johnson has appeared in Ukraine once again

Boris Johnson visits President Zelensky in Ukraine as Labour calls for 'urgent investigation' into BBC claims
Music Drake

Drake delivers nostalgia and teases new music at Apollo show

France Germany

France and Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nadhim Zahawi should resign says HMRC investigator

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

Stanley Johnson weighs in on Rishi Sunak seatbelt controversy

Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit