James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

16 August 2023, 11:49

James O'Brien responds to growing calls to rejoin the EU

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Amid growing support for Britain to rejoin the EU, James O'Brien says those who are still claiming they are glad to have voted to leave are "lying to themselves".

Seven years on from the Brexit vote, James O'Brien asked: "Is it a waste of energy to mobilise on the prospect of rejoining the European Union?"

"Maybe it's because we got so used to losing everything if you're on the sort of progressive or decent side of political battles...you've lost referendums, you've lost general elections", he said in reflection.

James took aim at politicians "riding roughshod over our own parliamentary democracy" being rewarded with columns, describing the country as "completely crackers now".

He jabbed at sectors of the media for "cheerleading for the most disgraceful and disgraced prime minister in history".

"The fact that Johnson can get chucked out of Downing Street and then run away from the House of Commons rather than face proper scrutiny for his own actions, and not only have a bunch of weasels queuing up to claim that it's been some sort of witch hunt or kangaroo court but also get rewarded with a column in a newspaper!" he mused.

James reminded his listeners that newspapers are "traditionally the last chance" that the population of a country has to hold politicians to account.

"Can you conceive of living in a country where the media holds power to account?" he asked, reiterating that sectors of it are instead "tickling the toes of some of the most ridiculous and depraved politicians we've ever had the misfortune of enduring".

"It's mad right?"

Brexit voter bitterly regrets his vote

James also listed some of the promises from the "successful campaign of lies and misinformation in 2016", including being better off, having shorter waiting lists, cheaper food, cheaper energy and "if you are a bit racist - fewer immigrants".

"None" of these things have happened, said James, adding this is "why we know the 30 per cent who claim they are still glad they did it are lying to themselves".

"Brexit eventually, will turn the UK into all the things Brexieteers lied about it being in order to get votes", he added, calling this the "ultimate irony" of leaving the EU.

"I can see the reasons in an objective universe...we should have a referendum tomorrow", he said, but then added, "I just don't think it's going to happen."

"I don't see the point in polling", James continued, explaining that "every poll on Brexit is an 'I told you so moment'" and that the politics and people of this country have been "so completely corrupted by deceitful disgusting depraved politicians and journalists that it's not going to happen for years".

James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels

James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors

James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more

Exclusive
Carol Vorderman told James O’Brien that Jonny Mercer's wife has been ‘harassing me for months’

Carol Vorderman says she’s been ‘harassed for months’ online by Johnny Mercer’s wife after ‘anti-Tory’ storm

James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up

James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

James lambasts lack of media coverage of Boris Johnson's party with Lebedev

‘He is the agent of corruption’: James O’Brien condemn’s lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev

James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'

James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers

John Nicolson joins James O'Brien after being cleared of bullying allegations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien
James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights
James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant
James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

24 days ago

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return

19 hours ago

Manchester United Chief Collette Roche (r) says the club have a decision to make about Mason Greenwood's future (l) . Fans protested ahead of Monday's game (bottom inset)

'We just need to make the decision': Manchester United chief breaks silence on Mason Greenwood's return
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have put their home on Airbnb

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher put beachfront California home on Airbnb - and guests get to meet Hollywood stars
Helen Smart's parents Jon Don-Duncan and Linda (top r) paid tribute to the former Olympic swimmer (bottom right) who became a headteacher (main) after her death aged 42

'How could she simply go to sleep and never wake up?': Parents of Olympic swimmer pay tribute after her shock death
England take on Australia for a place in the World Cup final

England 1-0 Australia: Ella Toone puts the Lionesses one step closer to the final with a stunning strike
Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives

'I've been painted as an evil witch': Woman who cooked deadly mushroom lunch says she is mourning her dead relatives
The owners of Crooked House (main) Adam and Carly Taylor (top r) that went up in flames before being demolished experienced another huge fire at a landfill site they owned almost exactly five years ago (bottom r) .

Crooked House owners' links to fire on landfill site they owned before taking over historic pub
People queue at cash points in Ireland after an IT glitch let them access money they don't have

Thousands queue up as cash machines give out 'free' money by mistake in Ireland after major IT glitch
File photos of police in Magaluf

Six French tourists 'gang raped British teen in Magaluf hotel and filmed it on their phones'
Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
An Edinburgh Fringe show featuring controversial writer Graham Linehan has been cancelled by the venue

Graham Linehan's 'unwoke' show axed by Edinburgh Fringe over Father Ted creator's gender views