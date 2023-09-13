Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

13 September 2023, 13:48 | Updated: 13 September 2023, 14:32

James O'Brien callers change his mind on triple lock

By Georgina Greer

As treasury officials mull over a "one-off break" from the pensions triple lock, James O'Brien debates whether the scheme should be scrapped.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"I think boomers in particular have had it easier than any other generation in the history of the United Kingdom," James O'Brien began.

"That generation where you had a lovely relationship between income and mortgage...you had a much more effective NHS, you probably had more faith in the police force, was it Harold Wilson who said 'You never had it so good.'"

With James' monologue he did accept that this did not mean that boomers had not struggled, or "put in a shift," but, he claimed, they "did have it better than anybody else."

This soliloquy came with his support for scrapping the pension triple lock scheme.

However, later on after speaking with callers, he changed his mind.

Speaking to caller Phil, James acknowledged that Phil had made a "brilliant point."

He continued: "It's all very well talking about that boomers possibly had it easier in one way, in terms of the relationship between income and outgoings...

"But if you abolish this now, future generations who are not going to be as well prepared for retirement will also be the ones that lose out."

Tory Chairman Greg Hands responds to questions on the triple-lock

Debate around the continuation of triple-lock pensions has grown in the last week after the Conservative and Labour parties' refusal to remove the scheme from their manifestos.

Tory Chairman Greg Hands told LBC's Andrew Marr on Tuesday that the Conservative party is "committed" to the triple-lock formula but noted that he would not "pre-empt anything that might be in the Autumn statement or fiscal statements beyond that."

Treasury officials are discussing a "one-off break" from the pensions triple lock that would save £1bn by preventing an 8.5% increase in the state pension next year.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault

James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack

James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs

James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China

James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels

James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors

James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling
James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff
Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

1 month ago

1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Vine was reversed into by the van

Jeremy Vine films his own bike being reversed into by lorry, as he angrily bangs on rear of vehicle
'Alien' bodies presented by UFO expert

'Alien corpses' with 'unknown DNA and eggs inside' presented at Mexican Congress as UFO expert testifies under oath
Rishi Sunak slammed Keir Starmer for Labour's changing stance on nutrient neutrality

Rishi Sunak slams 'flip-flopping' Keir Starmer as Labour leader opposes plan to scrap eco rule to boost housebuilding
Sara Sharif's father (top right), stepmother (bottom right) and uncle (inset) fled to Pakistan after her death

Sara Sharif’s fugitive father, stepmother and uncle fly back to Britain to surrender to police after 10-year-old’s death
Ulez vans have been targeted by opponents of the scheme, having their tyres slashed and windows smashed

Now Ulez 'blade runners' start targeting camera vans - as they are graffitied, vandalised and have their tyres slashed
BBC fears Top Gear could be watered down in the wake of Andrew Flintoff's crash

BBC fear they could be forced to 'water down' Top Gear in the wake of Andrew Flintoff's accident
A farmer blames the death of a newborn foal on visitor harrassment and intrusive selfie taking.

Pony 'forced' off cliff at Swansea beauty spot by 'selfie takers', says farmer

The fashion week prankster

'Model' wears bin bag and shower cap on fashion show runway - and nobody bats an eyelid

Theresa May said Mr Rees Mogg ‘took a sledgehammer’ to the constitution

Jacob Rees-Mogg 'suggested Theresa May bring Queen into Brexit negotiations'

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival