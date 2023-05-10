James O'Brien asks why the government calls key British figures 'enemies of the people'

By Alice Bourne

James O’Brien questions what it means when the King, the Archbishop, and the head of the army; “people who are historically regarded as the embodiment of British values" disagree with government policy.

After The Archbishop of Canterbury criticised the government's asylum bill, James O’Brien asked LBC listeners: “What does it mean for a country when three of the people who are routinely regarded as being the embodiment of our values… values is a vague term but people are not.

“The King, the Archbishop, the head of the army.

“The Church of England, the Monarchy, the Army”

During his speech in the House of Lords today, Justin Welby said: "It ignores the reality that global migration must be engaged with at source as well as in the Channel as if we as a country were unrelated to the rest of the world."

In 2022, Prince Charles privately criticised the government’s policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda, calling the practice “appalling”.

General Lord Richard Dannatt, the former head of the British Army also revealed he is "uncomfortable" with the Government's plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, warning the "shadow of genocide" still hangs over the nation.

Finalising his question: “What does it mean for a country when three people historically regarded as the embodiment of British Values are told by our government that they are the enemies of the people?”

The House of Lords sat on Wednesday for the second reading of the Illegal Migration Bill, with almost 90 speakers, including the archbishop, listed.

The Bill includes provisions that would limit the ability of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to prevent the deportation of asylum seekers.

