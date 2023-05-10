James O'Brien asks why the government calls key British figures 'enemies of the people'

10 May 2023, 16:06 | Updated: 10 May 2023, 16:07

By Alice Bourne

James O’Brien questions what it means when the King, the Archbishop, and the head of the army; “people who are historically regarded as the embodiment of British values" disagree with government policy.

After The Archbishop of Canterbury criticised the government's asylum bill, James O’Brien asked LBC listeners: “What does it mean for a country when three of the people who are routinely regarded as being the embodiment of our values… values is a vague term but people are not.

“The King, the Archbishop, the head of the army.

“The Church of England, the Monarchy, the Army”

During his speech in the House of Lords today, Justin Welby said: "It ignores the reality that global migration must be engaged with at source as well as in the Channel as if we as a country were unrelated to the rest of the world."

In 2022, Prince Charles privately criticised the government’s policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda, calling the practice “appalling”.

Read More: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby slams controversial migrants bill as 'morally unacceptable'

Read More: Senior Tory MP blames government backlog for small boats crisis and says he's 'not convinced' by new migrant bill

General Lord Richard Dannatt, the former head of the British Army also revealed he is "uncomfortable" with the Government's plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, warning the "shadow of genocide" still hangs over the nation.

Finalising his question: “What does it mean for a country when three people historically regarded as the embodiment of British Values are told by our government that they are the enemies of the people?”

The House of Lords sat on Wednesday for the second reading of the Illegal Migration Bill, with almost 90 speakers, including the archbishop, listed.

The Bill includes provisions that would limit the ability of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to prevent the deportation of asylum seekers.

Read More: Explained: What are Rishi Sunak's new immigration laws?

'You see the problem?': James O'Brien highlights Tory Party contractions over involvement with police

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller says Coronation feels wrong during cost of living crisis

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller rebukes King's Coronation amid cost of living crisis

'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O'Brien brands Richard Sharp: 'The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.'

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O'Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary

Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom

JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O'Brien debate Raab's resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!': James O'Brien criticises the right wing media's tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise

James O'Brien

'They never checked if my baby was breathing!': Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child

James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi brands Suella Braverman's rhetoric as 'racist'

'I am calling her rhetoric racist!': Tory Peer condemns Home Secretary Suella Braverman

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It's recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch's proposed changes to the Equality Act

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O'Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him

James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

'It didn't feel like his heart was quite there': Emily Maitlis says Trump's third presidential bid lacked 'energy'
James O'Brien investigation

James O'Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

james harrowing

James O'Brien reacts to the 'utterly harrowing' death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak

James O'Brien hears from caller with mould in flat

'She couldn't breathe - her lips turned blue': Worried parent fears for daughter's health in mould-ridden flat
James questions morality of PM's wife's family business operating in Moscow

James questions how Rishi Sunak can condemn Putin whilst his wife's family business still operates in Moscow
We are a ‘laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France deal to prevent Channel crossings

'We're a laughing stock': James O'Brien takes aim at UK-France migrant deal

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites "Political Correctness" During Debate

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

The Welsh composer was jokingly accused of being 'Meghan in disguise'.

'I look this way all the time': Moustached Coronation guest accused of being 'Meghan Markle in disguise' speaks out
Stephen Tompkinson denies GBH on Karl Poole

Stephen Tompkinson's acting talent 'makes his story convincing', jury told, as DCI Banks star denies punching drunk man
Kathleen Stock is set to talk at the Oxford Union

Oxford University students to get 'welfare resources' to deal with talk by professor accused of transphobia
The Duchess has hired Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard.

Meghan Markle bolsters security by hiring 'elite' bodyguard who used to work for Kim Kardashian
Vanushan Balakrishnan and Ilyas Suleiman killed Rishmeet Singh

Teens jailed for life after murdering 'pure in heart' Afghan refugee, 16, in west London, in case of mistaken gang identity
Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group is set to be designated a terrorist group by the British government

UK to blacklist Russia's notorious Wagner Group of mercenaries as a terrorist organisation

The actress branded the Buckingham Palace balcony "terribly white"

Thousands complain to Ofcom after Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh describes Buckingham Palace balcony 'terribly white'
Ukraine and the head of Wagner says Russian army units fled in Bakhmut

Humiliation for Putin: Russian army unit flees Bakhmut on same day Moscow holds scaled-down Victory Day parade
The Coronation passed off spectacularly- a showcase of national unity, not division, writes Stephen Rigley

The Coronation was a chance to celebrate national unity, not sow division

Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'