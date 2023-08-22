Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court

22 August 2023, 14:25

Sir Keir Starmer pressures Rishi Sunak to introduce new law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court

By Grace Parsons

Sir Keir Starmer told James O'Brien that the government would face "no blocks" in implementing a new law that would ensure offenders appear in court.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to put pressure on the government to bring in a new law that would ensure offenders appear in court.

This comes after Lucy Letby failed to face her victims’ families on Monday when she was given a whole life order for murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more.

The father of twin boys, who Letby tried to murder, said the killer nurse’s alleged refusal to appear in court was a “slap in the face”.

READ MORE: ‘Lawful enforcement’ may be used to compel Lucy Letby to attend sentencing as victims’ families call for change in law

Keir Starmer told James O'Brien: "I think if we just think for a moment to think about what these families have been through... I can't even imagine the ordeal that they've been through and to be denied that defendant actually facing justice at the final stage of sentencing hurts them deeply.

"Therefore, I don't think it's enough for politicians or lawyers to say, 'I'm sorry, nothing can be done'.

"When I was Director of Public Prosecutions I met no end of people who told me, when we had a problem trying to improve victims' rights, nothing can be done, don't change it Keir it's been in place a long time - nearly every one of those cases we change things for the better."

The Labour leader acknowledged: "I'm not going to pretend there's an easy answer James, but there are answers, there's options.

"We said to the government, back in April 2022, change the law, bring forward a proposal to ensure that defendants do face justice. We will look at the proposals and support them - there's no block here for the government."

READ MORE: Keir Starmer clashes with Sadiq Khan over Ulez as he insists there are 'other ways' to cut pollution

Sunak and Starmer react as Lucy Letby given whole life order

Sir Keir continued:"I'd say more openly to the government, if you bring forward a proposal to change the law on this, it will have Labour's support and we can do this very quickly. Stop talking and start doing."

James queried: "Why has it become a thing with your DPP hat on, why hasn't it been a conversation for years?"

The Labour leader responded: "I think there's been higher profile cases more recently, I also think that for many years the criminal justice system was seen as a straight fight between the prosecutor and the defence with the victims having a walk-on part, I felt that was wrong.

"Over the years, what we've been trying to do is ensure that victims and their families have a proper role. So this is evolving, but this one needs fixing and it's very hard to explain why the government is dragging its feet.

"It's almost as if they've run out of road, run out of energy and they don't have the wherewithal to govern any more."

READ MORE: Keir Starmer says he 'wouldn't have been able to study law' if he were growing up under Rishi Sunak's government

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels

James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors

James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more

Exclusive
Carol Vorderman told James O’Brien that Jonny Mercer's wife has been ‘harassing me for months’

Carol Vorderman says she’s been ‘harassed for months’ online by Johnny Mercer’s wife after ‘anti-Tory’ storm

James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up

James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

James lambasts lack of media coverage of Boris Johnson's party with Lebedev

‘He is the agent of corruption’: James O’Brien condemn’s lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev

James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'

James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare
‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same
James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

1 month ago

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Late Only Fools and Horse star John Challis's family has been bereaved again - as his nephew died and has his watch cruelly stolen in the process.

Only Fools and Horses' star Boycie's nephew dies and has watch stolen when belongings are returned to family
A desperate rescue mission is under way to save children stuck on a cable car in Pakistan

Pakistan cable car - live updates: Helicopter rescue mission as children stuck for 10 hours suspended by single line
The breakfast item has been recalled across a number of supermarkets.

Popular breakfast treat urgently recalled from Sainsbury’s, ASDA and Ocado amid fears ‘of possible presence of mould’
Letby will be kept in isolation to prevent her from being attacked

Lucy Letby faces life in isolation behind bars and will be placed on 24-hour suicide watch

Showers have been forecast for the bank holiday weekend.

Hopes for August bank holiday weekend dampened after new Met Office forecast rolls in

Miracle: The house with the red roof

How ‘miracle house’ with red roof survived Maui wildfires

The Lionesses left the airport through a private exit - leaving gathered fans disappointed

Fans left ‘devastated’ after waiting to see Lionesses arrive at Heathrow - but team left by a ‘private’ door
Eight people are trapped in the chairlift

'For God's sake help us': Four children rescued from Pakistan cable car after wire snapped

Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

Addressing the bittersweet reality of Scotland's decrease in drug-related deaths, writes Annemarie Ward

Addressing the bittersweet reality of Scotland's decrease in drug-related deaths, writes Annemarie Ward