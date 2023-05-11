Exclusive

'Would I ever have been told?’: Brother of murdered Daniel Morgan raises questions after files found locked in safe

11 May 2023, 11:15 | Updated: 11 May 2023, 11:25

Daniel Morgan's brother spoke to Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien this morning
Daniel Morgan's brother spoke to Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien this morning. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

The brother of murdered private investigator Daniel Morgan has accused the Metropolitan police of ‘hiding information for institutional benefit’ after files were found locked in an old safe at Scotland Yard.

Alastair Morgan, speaking to James O’Brien on LBC this morning, said he wasn’t surprised by the revelation because it was a ‘repetition’ of the kind of behaviour 'directly criticised' by the Daniel Morgan Independent panel report that found the Met was ‘institutionally corrupt’ - a claim rejected by the force and then Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Mr Morgan said he only learned of the files after being approached by a journalist seeking a comment the day before Scotland Yard officially confirmed it.

“If this journalist hadn’t been probing and looking into this… I have to ask myself the question would I ever have been told about this?” he said.

Read more: Sadiq Khan left 'speechless' after Daniel Morgan files found in locked safe

Read more: Daniel Morgan files found in locked cabinet inside Scotland Yard 'next to senior officer's desk'

Alastair Morgan, brother of slain private investigator speaks to LBC

“What shocked me and angered me about this was that it’s a repetition of the kind of behaviour directly criticised [in the report]. The hiding of information for institutional benefit. Covering up or lying.”

Sadiq Khan told James he was left "speechless" after learning the files had been locked in the safe that hadn't been touched for several years. The London Fire Brigade had to be called to break it open, according to reports.

The Metropolitan Police apologised to the after documents relevant to the inquiry were discovered in a locked cabinet in New Scotland Yard that had not been used for a number of years.

Daniel Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham in 1987
Daniel Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham in 1987. Picture: Alamy

A total of 95 pages of material should have been disclosed to the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel, which was set up to look into the case and published its final report in June 2021, the force said.

A further 71 pages were identified that would have been provided to His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) as part of its subsequent inspection.

Daniel was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987, and a string of unsuccessful investigations into his death have been mired with claims of corruption.

An independent panel set up to look into the case published a scathing report in June last year in which it accused the Met of "a form of institutional corruption" for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder.

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray apologised on behalf of the force to Mr Morgan's family.

"We fully acknowledge how unacceptable and deeply regrettable this situation is," she said.

"We are working to understand what has taken place and any impact. We apologise to the family of Daniel Morgan and to the panel."

The Met said its assessment found there are no evidential documents that relate to criminal investigations into the murder.

However, the Police Inspectorate has agreed to review the documents and the Met's assessment of them.

The Met added that it remains in discussions with the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Morgan's family said they were "not surprised" by the news.

"We, the family of Daniel Morgan, are not surprised by this latest revelation concerning the Met and its handling of this whole sorry saga over the 36 years since Daniel's murder in March 1987," the statement said.

The family said there has been "no explanation" for why it took the Met four months to tell them about the documents.

"We were informed last night - by way of a letter from Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray - that these documents had been 'stored in a locked cabinet at New Scotland Yard following a handover between senior officers in 2014' and accessed only when 'the Met forced entry into this secure storage' in January 2023," the statement said.

"No explanation has been forthcoming as to why it took the Met over four months to inform us of this development. In the circumstances, we consider we are entitled to ask whether the information has come to light only because, as we understand it, the media had already got hold of the story.

"What we see here is precisely the kind of conduct that was identified as institutional corruption in the Panel's June 2021 report; it appears that the Met's first objective remains to protect itself, concealing its failings for the sake of its public image and reputational benefit."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italy Explosion

School and homes evacuated after van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Milan

The vegan threatened to cause online beef over cooking with the windows open

'Last warning': Vegan starts beef with neighbour and demands they close window while cooking meat in furious notes

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have died following a horror crash in Worcestershire.

Boy, 4, among three dead after Ford Focus and Audi crash near country pub

Breaking
The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the twelfth time in a row

Interest rates rise to 4.5%, the highest level since global financial crisis 15 years ago

Kate wore Diana's earrings in subtle tribute at the Coronation

Kate's subtle tribute to Princess Diana by wearing Coronation earrings 'wrong way round'

Multiple vehicles ablaze in a street in Milan 'after a van exploded'

Milan rocked by huge explosion as several cars go up in flames after van ‘bursts into flames’

Sadiq Khan was left speechless at the discovery of Daniel Morgan files in a safe

Sadiq Khan left 'speechless' after Daniel Morgan files found in locked safe

Germany Mercedes Shooting

Man, 53, arrested over fatal shooting at Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany

Finland Bridge Collapse

Schoolchildren among 24 injured after temporary bridge collapses in Finland

Police should have let anti-monarchy protests go ahead on the day of the Coronation, Sadiq Khan has said, after the Met expressed "regret" over the arrest of six protesters in London before the ceremony.

‘It’s possible to do both’: Police should have let protests go ahead during Coronation, says Sadiq Khan

Breaking
Stephen Tompkinson (l) cleared of assaulting Karl Poole (r) outside the actor's home

Actor Stephen Tompkinson cleared of causing 'traumatic brain injury' to drunk man by punching him outside his house

Pakistan Imran Khan

Hundreds of Imran Khan’s supporters detained in Pakistan police raids

Russia Ukraine War Air Defense

Ukraine needs more time to prepare counter-offensive – Zelensky

Penny Mordaunt revealed she took painkillers to carry the ceremonial swords of state

Penny Mordaunt reveals she took painkillers to help her wield ceremonial swords during King's Coronation

Finland's outgoing prime minister Sanna Marin has announced that she and husband Markus Raikkonen are divorcing after 19 years together.

Party-loving Finnish PM Sanna Marin divorcing husband after 19 years together following election defeat

The Russian soldier surrendered after a note was delivered to him by a drone normally used to drop explosives

Russian soldier ‘follows drone’ as he surrenders while his countrymen ‘fire at his back’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police issued a picture of the stolen watch and the man they want to trace

Man in his 70s punched repeatedly before £50,000 Rolex Daytona stolen in London

TransPennine Express has lost its contract to run its service after ministers announced it would not be renewed following "months" of "continuous cancellations".

TransPennine Express to be nationalised due to months of 'continuous cancellations'

Diana's private jewellery is being auctioned off

Princess Diana's jewellery worn in last official event before her death to be auctioned to raise money for Ukraine
Boris Johnson wanted to send Rishi Sunak a video calling him a "c***"

Boris Johnson 'wanted to send Rishi Sunak a video calling him a c***' when he suddenly quit as chancellor
Boris Johnson hit out at Sue Gray's inquiry

Boris Johnson described Sue Gray investigation as 'an orgy of pain, abuse and humiliation', says ex-No.10 media chief
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Google reveals AI updates to search engine

Donald Trump took aim at his interviewer

Trump calls interviewer a 'nasty person' and lashes out at sex abuse accuser in tempestuous town hall meeting
Former President Donald Trump

Donald Trump says sexual assault case was ‘fake’ and calls January 6 ‘beautiful day’

Israeli airstrikes

Islamic Jihad commander killed by Israeli air strike in Gaza

The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh sends ‘prayers’ as elderly woman fights for life after royal police escort crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Mirror publisher admitted ‘some evidence’ of unlawful information gathering in relation to Prince Harry that ‘warrants compensation’

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy decided 'royal life was not for her' after alleged illegal intrusion into private life
The Welsh composer was jokingly accused of being 'Meghan in disguise'.

‘I look this way all the time’: Moustached Coronation guest Sir Karl Jenkins says he wasn't ‘Meghan Markle in disguise’
The Coronation passed off spectacularly- a showcase of national unity, not division, writes Stephen Rigley

The Coronation was a chance to celebrate national unity, not sow division

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government calls key British figures 'enemies of the people'

Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit