Daniel Morgan files found in locked cabinet inside Scotland Yard

The Met has issued an apology to the family of Daniel Morgan. Picture: Alamy

The Met police has issued an apology to the family of private investigator Daniel Morgan after paperwork relating to his case was found in a locked cupboard at Scotland Yard.

Some of the files should have been disclosed to the inquiry into his murder, Scotland Yard said.

The Met said it had written to his family and Baroness Nuala O’Loan, Chairperson of the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel, to explain what happened and apologise to the family after the files were found in a cupboard that had been locked 'for years'.

The Met was accused of being ‘institutionally corrupt’ in the report released in June 2021 with the force accused of failing to properly investigate the case and covering up mistakes afterwards.

“Concealing or denying failings, for the sake of the organisation’s public image, is dishonesty on the part of the organisation for reputational benefit and constitutes a form of institutional corruption,” the panel concluded.

Daniel Morgan was a private detective who was killed with an axe in 1987. Picture: Alamy

Daniel Morgan was a private detective based in south London who was found dead with an axe embedded in his neck in a dark corner of a Sydenham pub car park a few minutes before 10pm on 10 March 1987.

The Met police said today that some of this material found locked in the cupboard “should have been disclosed to DMIP which published its final report in June 2021.”

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said: “We fully acknowledge how unacceptable and deeply regrettable this situation is.

“We are working to understand what has taken place and any impact. We apologise to the family of Daniel Morgan and to the Panel.”

The Met said that a total of 60 documents in total were found in the cupboard that should have been handed over to the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel and to HMICFRS as part of a subsequent inspection.

No files relating to the criminal investigation into the murder were in the cupboard, the Met said.

The force will share all of the documents with Mr Morgan’s family and Baroness O’Loan.