Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC. Picture: LBC

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will be questioned by Londoners at the State of London Debate on Thursday 20 June 2024, broadcast exclusively on Global Player, the official LBC app.

Londoners will have the chance to quiz the Mayor first-hand on the issues that matter most to them such as transport, policing and safety, air quality and the environment, housing, and the Ulez expansion.

The event will be hosted by LBC’s award-winning presenter, James O’Brien and will be broadcast live from London's O2.

Register for free tickets to attend in person at Indigo at The O2, Peninsula Square, London

Londoners will also be able to watch live on Global Player, the official LBC app, and on lbc.co.uk.

Members of the public can register and submit their questions to the Mayor live on the night.

Watch the State of London debate live on Global Player

Putting forward your question on the night

In-person attendees, you can raise your hand, and if you are chosen, you can pose your question to the Mayor of London and/or Deputy Mayors