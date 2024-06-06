Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

6 June 2024, 11:45 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 12:19

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC
Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC. Picture: LBC

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will be questioned by Londoners at the State of London Debate on Thursday 20 June 2024, broadcast exclusively on Global Player, the official LBC app.

Londoners will have the chance to quiz the Mayor first-hand on the issues that matter most to them such as transport, policing and safety, air quality and the environment, housing, and the Ulez expansion.

The event will be hosted by LBC’s award-winning presenter, James O’Brien and will be broadcast live from London's O2.

Register for free tickets to attend in person at Indigo at The O2, Peninsula Square, London

Londoners will also be able to watch live on Global Player, the official LBC app, and on lbc.co.uk.

Members of the public can register and submit their questions to the Mayor live on the night.

Watch the State of London debate live on Global Player

Putting forward your question on the night

In-person attendees, you can raise your hand, and if you are chosen, you can pose your question to the Mayor of London and/or Deputy Mayors

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony near Colleville-sur-Mer

11 US veterans given Legion of Honour by French president on D-Day anniversary

Hunger Games (Alamy/PA)

Suzanne Collins announces release of a new Hunger Games novel next year

Prince Harry and Hugh Grosvenor (right)

Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'

Breaking
Urgent hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after columnist goes missing during hike on Greek holiday

Urgent hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after columnist goes missing during hike on Greek holiday

Arsenal fan found guilty of headbutting pundit Roy Keane after team's victory over Manchester United

Arsenal fan found guilty of headbutting pundit Roy Keane after team's victory over Manchester United

US Army Staff Sergeant Gordon Black in a courtroom in Vladivostok

Russian court begins trial of US soldier arrested on theft charges

Firefighters stand by two trains that collided in Pardubice

Four people killed and 27 injured in Czech Republic train crash

London flat advert written from the perspective of cats offering mattress in living room for £1,000pm goes viral

London flat advert written from the perspective of cats and offering mattress in living room for £1,000pm goes viral

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities as Zelensky joins D-Day events in France

A student holds a placard as she chants slogans

Spain applies to join South African case at UN court accusing Israel of genocide

World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France

World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France

400 British, Belgian, Canadian and US paratroopers jump to commemorate the contribution of airborne forces on D-Day

Moment British paras are made to show their passports to French officials after D-Day jump into Normandy

Palestinian children wounded in the Israeli bombardment on a residential building in Bureij refugee camp are brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israeli strike kills more than 30 people at Gaza school ‘being used by Hamas’

Charles and Camilla at the UK's national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France.

'Our gratitude is unfailing': King Charles pays tribute to 'remarkable war-time generation' in D-Day 80 memorial speech

Putin warned Russia could provide long-range weapons to attack the West

Putin warns he will send allies long-range missiles in striking distance of West after weapons sent to Ukraine

The rescue vessels at the scene in the English Channel

Major rescue operation under way after dinghy ‘carrying 80 migrants’ capsizes in the English Channel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eight heartbreaking epitaphs remembering soldiers who died in the D-Day landings have been shared

Eight poignant epitaphs remembering brave soldiers who died in the D-Day landings 80 years on
Mount Ibu spews volcanic materials during an eruption on Halmahera Island

Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts three times, spewing lava and clouds of grey ash

Geert Wilders of the PVV casts his ballot for the European election

Netherlands kicks off four days of European Union elections across 27 nations

XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed

XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed
The launch of a Palestine missile from a rebel-controlled area of Yemen

Houthi rebels unveil solid-fuel missile that resembles Iranian hypersonic weapon

Mel Stride told LBC 'the remarks were unacceptable' but didn't say whether the Tories would return the cash

DWP boss Mel Stride won't say whether Frank Hester's donations will be returned - as Tories accept another £5m
King Charles at the D-Day commemoration event

LIVE: Royals and PM in Normandy to commemorate D-day

A military piper played a lament at sea at the exact moment the beach invasion began

Lest we forget: Military piper pays tribute to fallen soldiers to mark beginning of 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
Ms Abbott said the latest donation was “an insult to me and all black women."

General Election LIVE: Abbott donor row resurfaces, as Greens pitch new health plan

Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates died at the scene of the attacks

Killers and domestic abusers face tougher sentences as Tories pledge overhaul of homicide laws

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary
Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle
The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit