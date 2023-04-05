'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act

5 April 2023, 15:39

By Alice Bourne

This caller claimed Kemi Badenoch’s law allowing organisations to bar trans women from single-sex spaces would put trans people “in danger.”

Grace in Cambridge spoke to James O’Brien after Kemi Badenoch declared the changes that she wants to make to the official wording of the Equality Act, describing it as "recycled homophobia” which would put "trans people in danger”.

Grace began by telling James that she “believed that trans women are women” and they should "have the right to use the bathrooms that women have used forever”.

When asked how this policy would be policed, Grace said: “You can’t - there are women that don’t look particularly feminine, there are men that don’t look particularly masculine."

The call comes after the Minister for Equalities Kemi Badenoch said she is considering a change to the Equality Act that would redefine sex to specifically refer to "biological sex," being the sex assigned at birth.

The changes would prevent trans women from using single-sex spaces such as hospital wards and toilets.

Grace question: "Are we saying that everybody has to go out and wear makeup and show their gender identity really confidently?"

Read More: ‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC

Read More: Trans women face being banned from single-sex Spaces under plan to make legal definition of sex 'biological'

“It shouldn’t even be a question frankly because it’s putting people in danger, I know this is an uncomfortable topic for you and it is for me as well, and as you can tell I’m quite emotional about it because it's recycled homophobia.

“And it’s actually putting trans people in danger.”

She concluded: “When Kemi Badenoch comes up with something like this it's a confected culture war.”

Read More: James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him

James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget

Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers

JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes

'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric

James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien

James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet

Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on immigration

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on migrants
James blasts Daily Mail

James O’Brien berates the right-wing media for their 'destructive' reporting of migrant centre bomb attack
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

4 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

8 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

KSI was seen in a mosque

'He's here to learn': KSI visits mosque after using racial slur in Sidemen video and taking social media break
Prince Harry 'did' disclose his drug history, according to sources close to him.

Prince Harry was 'truthful' about drug history on US visa application

Hundreds of banks are set to close in 2023 so far, as British banks continue to disappear from the high streets.

Hundreds of bank branches to close in 2023 – is yours due to shut ?

An emergency phone number that aimed to help keep women safe at night following the murder of Sarah Everard has been scrapped.

888 service aimed at keeping lone women safe at night in wake of Sarah Everard murder scrapped
Dr Fia Johansson (l) says Julia Wendell (r) struggled to accept DNA results which proves she is not Madeleine McCann (inset)

'Very upset' Julia Wendell struggling to understand results of DNA test which show she's not Madeleine McCann
The attack happened at a private daycare centre in southern Brazil

Four children killed in nursery attack as man, 25, breaks into daycare centre armed with hatchet in Brazil
The 'mega-barge' will be used to house channel migrants while their asylum claims are processed

Revealed: First mega-barge being towed from Italy to Dorset which will house 500 migrants

Travel coaches face being delayed under a new system

Thousands of holidaymakers face disruption as Dover aims to reschedule coach times around Good Friday
The wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt for LBC

Finally Buckingham Palace accepts the reality that the wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC