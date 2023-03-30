James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

30 March 2023, 12:35

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

One of the ideas in Grant Shapps' 'Powering up Britain' plan has left James O'Brien feeling uncomfortable as it isn't fully backed by scientists.

Mr Shapps, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, wants to capture greenhouse gases and store them in the North Sea.

James O'Brien said: "Scientists say that it is interesting technology but probably not something that you should be relying on in the current circumstances."

"The UK government plans to defy scientific doubts - when did that sentence right there stop being terrifying?" he asked. "Brexit isn't it, probably."

"Oh great", he continued, adding that this is "the bloke that used to sell get-rich-quick schemes on the internet under a false name".

"We've got scientists queuing up to tell us that this isn't very good idea, and then in the red corner or the blue corner, or whatever it is it's not green, in that corner you've got Grant Shapps saying 'hey guys, roll up, roll up, roll up this one's great!'" James said.

"Good grief - six minutes after 10 and my head's already exploded!" he exclaimed.

READ MORE: Eat turnips not tomatoes: Environment Secretary tells Brits facing veg shortage as she warns of month of bare shelves

James likened it to a gamble in which Mr Shapps is "marching into a casino...and taking our future and our children's futures, and sticking it all on a big massive bet" contrary to scientific advice.

"The bet is that they'll come up with the technology that they need to assuage the impact of the policies they're introducing, which essentially involves setting fire to ever more fossil fuels and store it all in large caverns underneath the North Sea", James said.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

