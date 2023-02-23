Brits 'face four weeks of fruit and veg shortages' while Ukrainian shelves are full

23 February 2023, 11:54 | Updated: 23 February 2023, 13:14

Therese Coffey said that vegetable shortages will possibly last up to a month for Brits
Therese Coffey said that vegetable shortages will possibly last up to a month for Brits. Picture: Twitter/Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Britain's shops will be hit with fruit and veg shortages for a month as war-torn Kherson enjoys full shelves, according to Environment Secretary Therese Coffey.

Coffey told the House of Commons earlier today: “Suppliers are proactively working with supermarkets, we are being told there’s an issue for potentially two, up to four weeks.

“We will continue to try and encourage and boost food production.”

The hit to British shops comes as photos from war-ravaged Ukraine show bountiful stocks of tomatoes and cucumbers which are being rationed in British supermarkets.

Channel Four International Editor Lindsey Hillsum posted a picture from under-fire Kherson which showed plentiful stocks of produce on her Twitter.

Journalist John Sweeney also posted to social media from Ukraine's capital Kyiv showing plentiful stocks of tomatoes on shelves.

This comes after bad weather and Brexit led to shortages of tomatoes and cucumbers across Britain - with major supermarkets imposing purchase limits.

The limits are reportedly to stop restaurant proprietors from using retail outlets as wholesalers as shortages hit.

Customers will be allowed to buy a maximum of three packs at Aldi, the chain announced yesterday.

Tesco became the fourth major supermarket to impose rationing, with limits of three per customer on sales of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

Read More: Tesco and Aldi ration veg: Two more supermarkets impose limits on tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers

Read More: Consumers should see ‘significant volumes’ of British tomatoes by end of March

Asda and Morrisons have already introduced caps on a range of fruits and vegetables.

Asda has limited shoppers to three items each on eight fresh produce lines – including broccoli, cauliflower, raspberries and lettuces.

Morrisons is putting limits of two per item on packs of tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers from Wednesday.

Sainsbury's, Lidl, Waitrose and M&S have not announced any limits.

Hilsum wrote: "No tomato shortage here - but I'm in Kherson, a frontline Ukrainian city that gets shelled by the Russian daily, not a British supermarket."

Earlier today, Liz Webster, from Save British Food, who has a farm in Wiltshire, called for an urgent return of free trade with Europe to keep British supermarket shelves stocked.

"I’ve been trying to tell people this is on the way for some time," she told Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning.“It’s because of Brexit.“Ultimately, the decisions that were made by this government, on the Brexit they chose, and what they chose to do after that Brexit.

“We’re looking at a cascading collapse of British food because of Brexit decisions.

“They are getting rid of our food security in Britain to rely on the world supposedly to feed us.

“At the same time they’ve cut off our trade with Europe, less is coming in and less is going out, and then we’re relying on people outside of Europe, which are a long way away from us to feed us.

“Tomato growers in glass houses in Britain have shut them down,” she said as a result of energy costs that are higher than the rest of Europe.

“The only solution is to get back in the single market and the customs union as quickly as possible, because now we can’t feed you as much food, we need that quick supply to come in from Europe and that’s only going to happen if you free up our trade.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The TikTok logo on a smartphone

TikTok banned from European Commission phones over cybersecurity

The Google homepage

Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians

The body of Nicola Bulley was found on Sunday

Nicola Bulley fundraiser smashes through £20,000 in donations in just two days

Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigde take part in an exercise in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine

How information became a weapon in Russia-Ukraine conflict

There will be a minute silence to mark the start of war in Ukraine

UK set to hold minute's silence to mark one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The Queen Consort urged authors to ‘remain true to their calling’

Camilla tells authors to resist 'curbs on freedom of expression' as she wades into Roald Dahl row

Jason Bateman, left, Jeff Bridges and Zendaya

Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges and Zendaya among presenters at SAG Awards

Putin and Zelenskyy

Russia and Ukraine war: When did it start and why did Putin originally invade?

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex on Killyclogher Road

Three men arrested after shooting of off duty senior detective in Northern Ireland

Pope Francis

Pope cancels audience and skips speeches due to ‘bad cold’

A man rides a motorcycle past debris from destroyed buildings in Samandag, southern Turkey

Death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquake tops 47,000

Ukrainian flag colours painted on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London

Ukraine flag painted outside Russian Embassy in London

Supermarket shortages on tomatoesAlamy

Why are supermarkets rationing fruit and veg? Food shortage rules explained

Queen Margrethe II attending a church service in Copenhagen Cathedral to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne on September 11 2022

Danish queen recovering from ‘extensive’ back surgery

Cambodian villagers hold posters to spread awareness of H5N1 virus threats in Prey Veng eastern province

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say

The air balloon was shot down on February 3 as it flew over the US

Pentagon releases close-up photo of Chinese spy balloon one day before it was shot down

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Air Albania stewardess died from 'sudden adult death syndrome'

Cabin crew member, 24, died suddenly after fainting as plane landed at Stansted Airport

Chelsea v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Final

‘The voice of football’: Legendary commentator John Motson dies aged 77

Servicemen fire artillery from their position at Ukrainian troops at an undisclosed location in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine in October 2022

In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead

Ben Wallace said Prince Harry had 'let down' other servicemen and women with his comments

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace accuses Prince Harry of ‘boasting’ about killing 25 Taliban fighters
Prince Andrew may have to move out of his Royal Lodge if the King cuts his £249,000 grant in April

Prince Andrew could move into ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's £4m home meant for Beatrice and Eugenie as he faces eviction
A teenager was stabbed at Cineworld in the O2 yesterday

Teenage boy stabbed at the O2 Arena in London ahead of K-Pop concert

Liz Webster, from Save British Food, blamed supermarket shortages on Brexit

Food campaigner and farmer lays blame for supermarket shortages squarely on Brexit saying 'we can't feed you'
Demonstrator burns tires during a protest against Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Gaza rockets and Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid

Ben Wallace has said we would still be talking about the war in Ukraine in twelve months

War in Ukraine 'will still be going in a year's time but Putin has already failed', says defence secretary Ben Wallace
Fans protesting against the proposed European Super League in 2021

New football regulator will have 'targeted powers' to stop clubs joining breakaway Super League

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

The row started after the Defence Secretary spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary accused of 'disdain' after war of words with Johnny Mercer on defence spending
Gina Davidson

Could Ash Regan split the vote in the race for SNP leader and end up victorious? Right now, it seems possible
Andrew Marr on LBC on Wednesday evening

Andrew Marr: 'How real is Russia's nuclear threat?'

Shamima

British state more guilty than Shamima Begum, says David Davis MP

Shelagh Fogarty: Ukraine becoming a neo-Nazi state is 'nonsense'

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he wants Russia to win the war

James O'brien brands Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after Brexit comments

James O'Brien brands Boris Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after NI protocol remarks

MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'

'It's not okay to play out sexual fetish': MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You can hold me to it!': Minister pledges to end homelessness among armed forces veterans this year
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick says Tory NI protocol row is 'dangerous and embarrassing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit