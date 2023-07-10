James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

10 July 2023, 12:13

Caller suggests JSO generates such a visceral reaction because we now protest less

By Alice Bourne

This caller shared his theory that we, as a nation, are so shocked by Just Stop Oil because we have got "too comfortable" and have forgotten "how to be radical".

James O’Brien heard from a caller who argued that in the UK we used to have “purpose” when we protested, but now “we’ve got a little bit too settled in our lives”.

This comes after the shock and outrage that followed an assumed protest at George Osbourne’s wedding and numerous sporting event interferences enacted by climate protesters.

Saturday's wedding of former Conservative Chancellor, Mr Osborne, and his bride, Thea Rogers, is believed to have been disrupted by a woman who came up behind the couple to throw orange confetti over their shoulders.

While this protest has been argued to have not been carried out by a member of Just Stop Oil, the group has disrupted Wimbledon, the Ashes, and Pride events recently.

The caller, Steve, said: “Protest wise there used to be a lot of strike action and protest, there was a lot more purpose about it.”

Read More: Just Stop Oil deny woman who threw confetti at George Osborne and his wife at their wedding is a member of the group

Just Stop Oil spokesperson gets heated

Read More: 'Plain horrible': Just Stop Oil slammed for confetti protest on George Osborne's wedding day

He said he thought the reason for this was that “we’ve just got a little bit too soft and a little bit too settled in our lives”.

James was impressed by this idea saying: “Yeah! Complacent, complacency is why we’re so shocked, that's a really good point.”

“So we’re so shocked by the protests now because we’re so unfamiliar with the practice of protest.”

Caller Steve responded: “We’ve lost how to do it, we’ve lost how to be radical - that's our trouble.”

James said: “That's really interesting and of course, that's why the government is even more desperate to clamp down on the bits of protest that are still permissible and successful.”

“Course I hadn’t thought of it like that- I hadn’t thought of it being the end of the process rather than the beginning.”

Read More: Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting two Wimbledon games

Just Stop Oil deny involvement with the protest at George Osborne's wedding

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up

James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

James lambasts lack of media coverage of Boris Johnson's party with Lebedev

‘He is the agent of corruption’: James O’Brien condemn’s lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev

James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'

James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers

John Nicolson joins James O'Brien after being cleared of bullying allegations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

James O'Brien

'It's pathetic!': James O’Brien is staggered by Rishi Sunak's refusal to say if he will approve Partygate report

James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM

The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote

Carol Vorderman

'Little Rishi who can't stand up to people': Carol Vorderman reports lack of support for the PM in recent polling

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

James O'Brien

'Who are you going to trust?': James O'Brien questions UK newspapers amid Prince Harry phone hacking trial

James O'Brien

Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

'Callous, cruel, contemptuous!': James O'Brien enraged by Health Sec's claims about striking healthcare workers

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers
james paramedic

James O’Brien is moved by paramedic who calls out culture of concealing struggle within NHS
James O'Brien

'We deserve better than this': says James O'Brien as striking healthcare workers get 'a traditional Tory kicking'
'These people are deluded!': James O'Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions
James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

James asks

James O'Brien: Why do we treat Ukrainian refugees differently from refugees who travel in small boats?

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

