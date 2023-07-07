Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting two Wimbledon games

Just Stop Oil activists stopped two Wimbledon contests taking place on court 18 on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Three eco-activists have been charged with aggravated trespass after disrupting two Wimbledon games.

Just Stop Oil protesters Deborah Wilde, 68, Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, and William Ward, 66, disrupted the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday.

In the first of two incidents on Wednesday, a man and a woman ran on to Court 18 during a match and threw orange paper petals and jigsaw pieces.

A little over two hours later, a man ran on to Court 18 during a match and did the same.

A protester is challenged by security on court 18 after a Just Stop Oil protest using orange confetti and a jigsaw puzzle during the Women's Singles first round match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville. Picture: Getty

All three were released on bail to appear at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 7.

It comes after the Home Secretary vowed to crack down on protestors disrupting sporting events this summer.

Reacting to the protests, Suella Braverman said: "The protesters at Wimbledon were determined to ruin the day's play for spectators and sports fans across the world.

"This is unacceptable. We will be uncompromisingly tough on the selfish protesters intent on spoiling our world-class sporting occasions this summer.

"Sports, police and government are united against preventing further disruption of this kind."