Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting two Wimbledon games

7 July 2023, 17:38

Just Stop Oil activists stopped two Wimbledon contests taking place on court 18 on Wednesday
Just Stop Oil activists stopped two Wimbledon contests taking place on court 18 on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Three eco-activists have been charged with aggravated trespass after disrupting two Wimbledon games.

Just Stop Oil protesters Deborah Wilde, 68, Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, and William Ward, 66, disrupted the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday.

In the first of two incidents on Wednesday, a man and a woman ran on to Court 18 during a match and threw orange paper petals and jigsaw pieces.

A little over two hours later, a man ran on to Court 18 during a match and did the same.

A protester is challenged by security on court 18 after a Just Stop Oil protest using orange confetti and a jigsaw puzzle during the Women's Singles first round match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville
A protester is challenged by security on court 18 after a Just Stop Oil protest using orange confetti and a jigsaw puzzle during the Women's Singles first round match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville. Picture: Getty

All three were released on bail to appear at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 7.

Read more: Suella Braverman vows crackdown on 'selfish' Just Stop Oil after Wimbledon stunt - as British No1 speaks out

Read more: British No1 Katie Boulter helps clear confetti after Just Stop Oil protesters hit Wimbledon for second time

It comes after the Home Secretary vowed to crack down on protestors disrupting sporting events this summer.

Reacting to the protests, Suella Braverman said: "The protesters at Wimbledon were determined to ruin the day's play for spectators and sports fans across the world.

"This is unacceptable. We will be uncompromisingly tough on the selfish protesters intent on spoiling our world-class sporting occasions this summer.

"Sports, police and government are united against preventing further disruption of this kind."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fiesta production has stopped after 47 years

Final farewell to Ford Fiesta as production ends after nearly five decades

Breaking
Edwin van der Sar

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar rushed to intensive care with bleed around brain

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Nuclear agency pushes for Zaporizhzhia plant roof access amid explosives reports

An inquest was opened into the three victims in the Nottingham stabbings.

Victims in Nottingham attacks all suffered stab wounds to the chest, inquest hears

The Ant Group sign

Ant Group fined £769 million by Chinese regulators

Thunderstorms are forecast for the weekend

'Danger to life' as thunderstorms and torrential rain set to sweep UK

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now

Jamie Barrow has been sentenced to a minimum of 44 years in prison.

‘Cowardly’ triple murderer of mother and two young children in Nottingham flat fire jailed for minimum of 44 years

Empire Cinemas will close six branches and make 150 people redundant after it fell into administratio

Empire Cinemas put in administration - is your branch one of six that have been shut?

The gunman who murdered Elle Edwards has been jailed

Gunman who murdered Elle Edwards with sub-machine gun outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve jailed for 48 years

A press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots

Robots say they could be better leaders but will not rebel against humans

The Belarusian army camp

Belarus shows off military camp to host Wagner mercenaries after failed mutiny

Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'.

End of the road for EastEnders? Soap’s future thrown into question as its views plummet, falling behind competitors

The EasyJet flight was overweight given poor flying conditions

EasyJet plane removes 19 passengers from late night flight as it is 'too heavy to take off'

Captain Tom's legacy must not be soured by the antics of his daughter and son-in-law

We can only hope this latest controversy does not overshadow Captain Tom's achievements and legacy

KLM planes at Schiphol Airport

Court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

Cargo ships lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles

Maritime nations agree to slash shipping emissions

Nadine Dorries last spoke in the House of Commons on the 7th July 2022

'Ridiculous': Campaigners slam Nadine Dorries who raked in £145,000 despite not speaking in Parliament for a year
Teachers are on strike again this week

Teachers on strike for second day this week, with many schools closed fully or partially on Friday
Thomas Stewart, Jack Johnson, and brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler

Died as heroes: Four boys drowned in frozen lake after one fell in feeding ducks and the others tried to save him
Stockton Rush told cameraman what would happen if they got lost while bolted inside Titan

'You're dead anyway': OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's 'very strange' response to safety concerns over Titan sub
Maria and Pier Silvio Berlusconi have taken control the majority stake in Fininvest, their late father's media company

Dead billionaire Silvio Berlusconi's oldest two children win Succession-style battle for control of his company
Keir Starmer has called for water bosses to face personal liability

'There needs to be accountability at the top': Keir Starmer calls for water bosses to face personal liability
People take part in the first day of the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain

Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in annual San Fermin Festival

Wimbeldon prep school

Second girl, 8, fights for life and woman in her 40s critical after Wimbledon school crash as driver bailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit