Just Stop Oil protesters hit Wimbledon and scatter orange confetti over Court 18

Protesters from Just Stop Oil disrupted play at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy/BBC

By Asher McShane

Two Just Stop Oil protesters have managed to disrupt the action at Wimbledon, storming onto court 18 and carrying out a sit-down protest and throwing orange confetti onto the grass.

They disrupted play between Gregor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.

It comes just one day after the Princess of Wales delighted fans at the same court buy turning up to watch UK No 1 Katie Boulter.

Wimbledon officials said that two people had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said "we can't leave it to the next generation to pick up the pieces".

Deborah Wilde, 68, a retired teacher from London, who was one of the protesters who ran on the court shortly after 2.10pm, said: "I'm just an ordinary grandmother in resistance to this government's policy of serving us new oil and gas licences. In normal circumstances this sort of disruption would be entirely unacceptable, but these aren't normal circumstances.

Just Stop Oil activists invade Wimbledon court and scatter jigsaw pieces as they disrupt play

"We've just had the hottest June on record, breaking the previous record by nearly a whole degree! We don't need Hawk-eye to see that our government issuing over 100 new fossil fuel licences is a very bad line-call.

"Forget strawberries and cream, scientists are warning of impending food shortages, mass displacement and war. We are facing new pandemics, economic inflation and increasingly authoritarian governments who will attempt to crush civil unrest.

They concealed the orange 'confetti' inside a Wimbledon jigsaw box. Picture: BBC

"This is a crisis and it needs a crisis response. I want a safe future, not just for my grandchildren but for all children around the world and the generations to come."

The other Just Stop Oil protester who invaded Court 18 at Wimbledon was Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, a retired musician, from Manchester.

He said: "I'm here for my grandchildren and everybody else's. I'm not prepared to let our politicians wreck everything and leave the next generation to pick up the pieces.

The protesters are led away by police and Wimbledon officials. Picture: Alamy

"The last thing I want to do is spoil people's enjoyment of Wimbledon, but right now, on Centre Court, it's humanity versus oil and gas - and the umpire is getting every call wrong.

"How long are we going to take this before we see a McEnroe-level meltdown?"

A female protester scatters confetti on Court 18. Picture: Alamy

It was reported last month that the protesters were 'hatching a plot' to disrupt the tournament.

At the start of this year’s tournament, the Just Stop Oil group were blamed for longer than normal queues due to heightened security procedures.

The protesters were taken to one side of the court before being led away. Picture: Alamy

Some fans were left waiting half a day to get into the tournament.

But the protesters today appeared to have got round security by disguising their confetti as jigsaw pieces in a Wimbledon merchandise jigsaw box.

Some 10,000 people lined up on the first day as security seized deodorant and sun cream, with powders, glue, chains and cable ties also explicitly banned.

One woman said she began queueing at 3.45am only to finally enter the grounds after 1pm.

London-based events manager Becky Deeming said she had got to the venue at 3.30am but only got in at 1.30pm.

She said: "A steward told me security is holding everything up because there were protesters at the Ashes and they are worried the same will happen here so they are checking more thoroughly."

All fans have to go through rigorous security checks where their bags are checked. Undercover police are also trying to spot protesters in the queues.

Security is so tight that Wimbledon's organisers warned anyone found possessing a banned item could be thrown out.