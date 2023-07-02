Five charged by Met during Just Stop Oil protest at London Pride as new police powers come into force

Just Stop Oil activists disrupt London Pride parade, labelling sponsor 'world's biggest plastic polluter'. Picture: LBC / Just Stop Oil

By Danielle DeWolfe

The Metropolitan Police have said five Just Stop Oil protesters have been charged following disruption at Saturday's London Pride parade.

Activists from the eco-group sat down in front of vehicles on Saturday during London's annual Pride parade.

Protestors blocked floats on the route over claims the parade accepted sponsors from "high-polluting industries".

Two activists from the group could be seen spraying a float with black and pink paint, while seven others from the climate group sat down in front of a float, halting traffic.

Five individuals aged between 20 and 68 were charged under the Public Order Act, with the Met citing behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Two other activists have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

It comes as new measures to crack down on environmental activists come into force today, including an expansion of police powers and a new criminal offence of tunnelling.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Those participating in the parade could be seen appealing to the protestors, as pop music blasted through speakers located on the float. Picture: LBC / Just Stop Oil

Nine protestors specifically targeted the parade's floats in a bid to highlight the impact of the "world's biggest plastic polluter".

It follows threats from the group to disrupt the LGBTQ+ event issued earlier this week.

All five were bailed to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 4.

It coincides with the introduction of the government's new Public Order Act 2023 which comes into force today.

The Home Office says the legislation sets out to target "a selfish minority" of protesters, however, critics argue the new laws threaten the basic right to protest.

Read more: 'I love beer and I always have': Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light sales crash

Read more: France deploys armoured vehicles to stop riots as bus and tram services scrapped after three nights of devastation

Targeting tactics widely used by activists, the law means that those convicted of "tunnelling" - a widely-used method of activism which involves digging of makeshift tunnels as a form of protest - face a jail term of up to three years.

Those found carrying tools to tunnel could face up to six months in prison.

The form of protests is favoured by groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, being used against projects such as the building of the rail project HS2.

🏳️‍🌈 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL DISRUPTS PRIDE



🧯 LGBTQ+ supporters of Just Stop Oil have disrupted the Pride in London parade, blocking Coca-Cola's float and spraying black and pink paint over the road.



🧵 A thread on why we've disrupted #PrideInLondon: pic.twitter.com/bGjudM9VUl — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 1, 2023

During Saturday's protest, the group claims to be holding "high polluting" sponsors to task over their financing of the event.

In a statement, the group said they were "condemning new oil, gas and coal", adding they were "calling on London Pride to cease accepting sponsorship money from high polluting industries and stop allowing the inclusion of floats from these organisations in the parade".

Those participating in the parade could be seen appealing to the protestors, as pop music blasted through speakers located on the float.

Just Stop Oil continued: "At around 1:25pm, nine LGBTQ+ Just Stop Oil supporters blocked the Pride parade in front of the Coca-Cola float- the world’s worst plastic polluter, accused of numerous human rights abuses.

"Some supporters blocked the float whilst two others sprayed pink and black paint over the road.

"This afternoon’s action comes after LGBTQ+ representatives from Just Stop Oil met with London Pride to discuss their demands, after it was revealed Just Stop Oil would consider disrupting the event.

Those participating in the parade could be seen appealing to the protestors, as pop music blasted through speakers located on the float. Picture: LBC / Just Stop Oil

"London Pride have so far failed to make a commitment to take necessary steps to protect the LGBTQ+ community from the unfolding climate collapse, and have failed to address their relationship with destructive industries co-opting Pride to ‘pinkwash’ their reputations."

It follows the news a passerby threw milk over Just Stop Oil protesters earlier this week, as the group held up traffic during the slow marching stunt.

The furious onlooker acted after the eco-activists slow marched through Hammersmith during Thursday evening's London rush-hour.

Speaking of today's protest, Peter Tatchell, an LGBTQ+ rights campaigner and prominent member of the Gay Liberation Front said: “I helped organise the first Pride in the UK in 1972 and have attended every Pride London march since then.

"Pride was always meant to be both a celebration and a protest. From the outset, we stood in solidarity with other struggles for freedom and social justice, against corporate pinkwashing and all forms of exploitation.

“Climate destruction is destroying communities, jobs, homes and lives across the world, especially in poorer countries.

"Fossil fuels are endangering the survival of humanity – including LGBTQ+ people. Our community must not collude with environment, species and climate destroying companies.”