8 July 2023, 20:26

The happy couple walked on as the confetti was poured onto their back and shoulders
The happy couple walked on as the confetti was poured onto their back and shoulders. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Just Stop Oil targeted George Osborne's wedding as a protester poured orange confetti over the ex-Chancellor and wife Thea Rogers.

The couple walked on as a person came up behind them to throw the paper over their shoulders.

It comes after the eco-activists held protests at Wimbledon and the Ashes.

They're also expected to target tomorrow's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Just Stop Oil tweeted a video of the stunt captioned: "You look good in orange, George Osborne — congratulations to the newlyweds."

They then tweeted a series of articles linking the former Cabinet minister to climate change.

But Twitter users were divided on the latest stunt, with many suggesting Mr Osborne and Ms Rogers should be left alone on their wedding day.

Osborne and Rogers are pictured as they left the church in Bruton earlier today
Osborne and Rogers are pictured as they left the church in Bruton earlier today. Picture: Alamy

Dominic Kinsella wrote: "No decorum."

And Jo Marney added: "Imagine doing that on someone’s wedding day just for some attention. Shameful.

"You lot are the absolute worst ambassadors for your cause."

Others took their side, with activist group Socialist Voice tweeting a series of orange love hearts.

The incident took place just outside St Mary's Church on Saturday
The incident took place just outside St Mary's Church on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday that he would back a peaceful Just Stop Oil protest at Silverstone.

Asked if he backed a protest that didn't involve protesters invading the track, as happened last year, the seven-time Formula 1 champion said: “Yes. I support peaceful protests.

“We are hoping we have learnt from the experience (of last year). We have 100 more marshals this weekend which will be supportive to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“From my perspective, and my teams’ perspective, we are focused on sustainability and we believe in what people [the protesters] are fighting for and we are making those changes as a sport.

“But safety is key.

We don’t want to put them in harm’s way and we don’t want to put anyone else in harm’s way. If there was to be one, we hope it is not on track.”

Nick Ferrari brands Just Stop Oil's disruptive actions at sports events 'inherently selfish'

