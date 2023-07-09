Exclusive

Just Stop Oil deny woman who threw confetti at George Osborne and his wife at their wedding is a member of the group

9 July 2023, 10:17 | Updated: 9 July 2023, 10:23

Just Stop Oil have denied being involved with protesting at George Osborne's wedding
Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The woman who threw orange confetti at George Osborne and his wife at their wedding on Saturday was not a member of Just Stop Oil, the group has claimed.

Saturday's wedding of former Conservative Chancellor Mr Osborne and his bride Thea Rogers was disrupted as a grey-haired woman came up behind the couple to throw the confetti over their shoulders.

Just Stop Oil tweeted a video of the stunt captioned: "You look good in orange, George Osborne — congratulations to the newlyweds" - leading most onlookers to assume that they were responsible.

But a spokesperson for the group told LBC's Paul Brand on Sunday that they were not involved.

James Skeet said: "There’s a video of a woman throwing orange confetti at a wedding… She’s not one of ours I’m afraid."

Just Stop Oil deny involvement with the protest at George Osborne's wedding

He added: "She doesn’t represent Just Stop Oil."

But Mr Skeet did not condemn the actions of the protester, saying that he had no opinion on the matter. He also criticised the British media for focusing on the stunt rather than the effects of climate change. Paul pointed out that climate change is a frequent topic of discussion in the media.

After the group tweeted the video of the stunt, they then posted a series of articles linking Mr Osborne to climate change.

Former Labour home secretary Jacqui Smith tweeted: "This is a plain horrible thing to do to a fellow human being on their wedding day."

Osborne and Rogers are pictured as they left the church in Bruton earlier today
Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Twitter users were divided on the latest stunt, with many suggesting Mr Osborne and Ms Rogers should be left alone on their wedding day.

Dominic Kinsella wrote: "No decorum."

And Jo Marney added: "Imagine doing that on someone’s wedding day just for some attention. Shameful.

"You lot are the absolute worst ambassadors for your cause."

Others took their side, with activist group Socialist Voice tweeting a series of orange love hearts.

It comes after the eco-activists held protests at Wimbledon and the Ashes, and are expected to disrupt Formula 1 at Silverstone on Sunday.

The incident took place just outside St Mary's Church on Saturday
Picture: Alamy

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday that he would back a peaceful Just Stop Oil protest at Silverstone.

Asked if he backed a protest that didn't involve protesters invading the track, as happened last year, the seven-time Formula 1 champion said: “Yes. I support peaceful protests.

“We are hoping we have learnt from the experience (of last year). We have 100 more marshals this weekend which will be supportive to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“From my perspective, and my teams’ perspective, we are focused on sustainability and we believe in what people [the protesters] are fighting for and we are making those changes as a sport.

“But safety is key.

We don’t want to put them in harm’s way and we don’t want to put anyone else in harm’s way. If there was to be one, we hope it is not on track.”

Nick Ferrari brands Just Stop Oil's disruptive actions at sports events 'inherently selfish'

