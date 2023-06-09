'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation

9 June 2023, 22:29

Tory Peer Lord Gavin Barwell on Boris Johnson 'tragedy'

By Jenny Medlicott

Conservative Peer, Lord Gavin Barwell, says Boris Johnson has fled from his role as MP without seeking the opinion of his constituency and suggests his resignation statement was similar to Trumpian rhetoric.

He told LBC’s Lewis Goodall: “I think there’s a certain symmetry that this has happened in the same week that Donald Trump is indicted.

“The statement that he issued is literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook. There’s zero contrition there at all, a load of conspiracy theories, and an aversion to the truth.

“The privileges committee can’t kick Boris Johnson out of Parliament. The worst they can do is recommend a suspension which would trigger a recall petition.

“AKA if voters in Uxbridge wanted there to be a by-election they could force a by-election – but he could stand in that by-election.

“So if he believes he’s innocent, if he believes he’s in a kangaroo court and a witch-hunt, then he should take his case to the people of Uxbridge.”

He went on: "He was in a position after the 2019 election with a large majority to do real good with this country and what’s happened to him is not because of some conspiracy against him.

"It’s down entirely to the way he has behaved while prime minister.”

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Mr Johnson announced his resignation as MP on Friday.
Mr Johnson announced his resignation as MP on Friday. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson's resignation came just hours after Tory MP and former culture secretary announced she would be resigning with "immediate effect".

Lewis Goodall went on to ask the Tory peer: “We saw Nadine Dorries unexpectedly resign from Mid Bedfordshire. Is there a possibility that Johnson could go for her seat instead?”

He replied: “I don’t think the Conservative Party should allow that to happen. To use this report as an opportunity to kick and run to a safer seat. I don’t think that’s the right way to go about this at all.

“If he believes that, he says in his statement ‘very passionately’, that he has been wronged and he’s innocent and the charges against him were unfair then he should go to the people of Uxbridge.

“Take his case to them in a by-election and respect their verdict. That’s democracy.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has stepped down with immediate effect

Boris Johnson's statement announcing resignation as an MP in full

Boris Johnson is stepping down as an MP

Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims 'kangaroo court' privileges committee tried to 'drive him out'
Donald Trump is accused of storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence

Donald Trump kept classified documents about US and allies' vulnerabilities to attack, indictment shows
Donnie Adams was infected with a flesh-eating bacteria

Man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after being bitten by relative in mass brawl

RAF jets scrambled twice in 24 hours

RAF scrambles to intercept Russian aircraft twice in 24 hours as tensions escalate

Saul Cookson's mother has paid tribute

Mother's heart-rending tribute to 'sweetest, kindest boy', 15, who died after e-bike collided with ambulance in police chase
Letby denies murdering and attempting to kill babies at hospital

'You are a murderer': Lucy Letby clashes with prosecutor as he accuses her of misleading jury with 'sob story'
Boris Johnson's resignation honours list includes Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees Mogg.

Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg: Boris's honours list rewards allies as Labour condemns 'sickening insult'
Just Stop Oil used bikes in their protest for the first time

Just Stop Oil start 'slow cycling' protests, with onlookers bemused as police steer eco-activists onto the pavement
Tommy Taylor tried to con an elderly couple out of £1,000

Con man jailed after trying to trick elderly couple into paying him for roofing work he hadn't done

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile