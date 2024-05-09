Gobsmacked Dover residents slam Natalie Elphicke's defection leaving locals totally p***ed off

9 May 2024, 13:48

Dover residents were left baffled by the defection of their local MP from the Tories to Labour
Dover residents were left baffled by the defection of their local MP from the Tories to Labour. Picture: Getty/LBC
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

If you thought the surprise defection of Natalie Elphicke from the Conservatives to Labour shocked the ‘Westminster village’, it absolutely gobsmacked her Dover constituents.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC voters here used words such as “traitor”, and accused the politician of “having a mid-life crisis” - with one lady saying “she should have just bought herself a Jaguar and gone to the South of France”.

Others lambasted the news telling LBC “surely that is a joke, you can’t just switch”

Whilst one theory from a number of residents was that the MP was “doing it to wind up her ex-husband Charlie Elphicke” (who was also the former Conservative MP for the area convicted of sexual assault).

In Dover town centre people’s views of Ms Elphicke do not ameliorate at all - instead they seem to intensify.

Speaking with punters at the Eight Bells (Wetherspoon) pub, just about everybody seemed to be hacked off.

One Labour voter told me they were “totally p***** off” with the news, whilst many boasted about the fact that they don’t bother to vote anymore.

Two elderly gentlemen at the bar told me they “don’t care anymore”, adding “they’re all the same” about politicians”.

Ian, who has lived in the area for over 40 years told me “she ain’t much cop”, whilst David - who was completing the iPaper’s crossword (accompanied by a pint of Ruddlers Best) explained that it was a swing seat with good former MPs. When asked if he would put Natalie Elphicke into that category he said “I don’t necessarily think so, no”.

On Dover Beach I met the Liberal Democrat candidate for the constituency Penelope James who was scathing of the Labour Party.

Natalie Elphicke slammed by residents in Dover, as voters look for an alternative

She told me “I was absolutely shocked... she [Elphicke] is not a centrist, she has been a far-right Conservative Party Member"

The former London personal relations consultant-turned politician added "I just don't get it, I don't understand why Labour has accepted her, voters here in Kent were split on the idea of Reform UK."

One man tells me he “is fully behind Brexit, and everything they [Reform] stand for” whilst another woman reacted in horror saying "Oh no, no no no no no, no, no, definitely not. Farage took us into bloody Brexit".

She also confessed that she had not heard of party leader Richard Tice.

Reform will have to act quickly if they are to have maximum impact, given the party still does not have a candidate for the constituency.

The key issues raised by almost all of the voters I spoke with in this bellwether seat consisted of small boats, cost of living and housing - with many crying out for politicians to take seriously a town which feels very left behind.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

1 day ago

Another week, another Chinese hack - now's the time for action not words, we need to sanction Beijing

Another week, another Chinese hack - now's the time for action not words, we need to sanction Beijing

1 day ago

Was this year's Met Gala the most disappointing yet?

Was this year's Met Gala the most disappointing one yet?

2 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

1 day ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

6 days ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys

'Hysterical' mother tells court of moment she discovered maths teacher 'groomed' and 'had sex with her underage son'
The British Army has issued an update on the recovery of two injured military horses.

Army issues update on Household Cavalry horses seriously injured in rampage across London

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins says she 'was told to have an abortion' because her baby was intersex

King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
Grant Shapps hit out at ‘misguided’ pro-Palestine protestors blocking a UK shipyard

‘Height of naivety’: Shapps' fury at ‘misguided’ Palestine protestors blocking UK shipyard where Navy ships are built
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK
File photo of traffic congestion at a standstill in both directions on M25 motorway London United Kingdom

Misery for drivers hoping for a May heatwave getaway as stretch of M25 to close for entire weekend
Police at the scene in north London

Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight on busy north London street, as police launch murder investigation
Putin warns of 'global' war in Russian Victory Day speech as single tank is paraded for second year running

Putin warns of 'global' war during Russian Victory Day rant - but only one tank paraded as Ukraine conflict rages on
Survivor Henry De Los Rios Polania with his daughter (left) and Daniel Anjorin (right) who died in the attack

'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault attacker says 'miracle' saved family as he was convinced they were 'going to die'