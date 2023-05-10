Mirror publisher apologises to Prince Harry for ordering the unlawful gathering of information

10 May 2023, 12:01 | Updated: 10 May 2023, 12:23

The Mirror publisher admitted ‘some evidence’ of unlawful information gathering in relation to Prince Harry that ‘warrants compensation’
The Mirror publisher admitted ‘some evidence’ of unlawful information gathering in relation to Prince Harry that ‘warrants compensation’. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

Prince Harry was subjected to the ‘most intrusive methods’ of having information gathered about his life, as a child, a court has heard.

A seven-week trial brought by the Duke of Sussex and others against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) has begun at the High Court in London.

Opening arguments are being shared by lawyers representing both sides, with Coronation Street co-stars Michael Turner, aka Michael Le Vell, who plays Kevin Webster, and Nikki Sanderson sat at the back of the courtroom for the start of the hearing.

David Sherbourne, the barrister representing the claimants told the court: “Prince or not, the blatantly unlawful and secret methods used to get every bit of information about him, even away from his royal duties, was appalling and should not have happened.

Actor Michael Le Vell was present for today's hearing
Actor Michael Le Vell was present for today's hearing. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Prince Harry ‘only stayed for half an hour’ at Buckingham Palace after King's Coronation as he rushed to Heathrow

Read More: Prince Harry's Spare ghostwriter reveals blazing 2am row over Diana story after becoming exasperated with duke

“The unlawful methods used at all of the titles at Mirror Group Newspapers were habitual and widespread. They were used so frequently they became their stock-in-trade, part of their operatus morandi and an invaluable part of the armoury for these journalists.”

Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims being made, arguing that some have been brought too late.

Actress Nikki Sanderson was at the back of the courtroom for the start of the hearing.
Actress Nikki Sanderson was at the back of the courtroom for the start of the hearing. Picture: Alamy

Read More: The Queen 'agreed to threaten legal action over phone hacking claims', Prince Harry court documents show

Read More: Prince William was 'completely unaware Prince Harry planned to reveal phone hacking payout until it was made public'

But the hearing began with the publishers admitting there is “some evidence” of unlawful information gathering which warrants some compensation.

In written arguments, Andrew Green KC, representing Mirror Group Newspapers, said that it denied allegations of voicemail interception in all cases being examined in the trial.

He said: “There is some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of unlawful information gathering in respect of each of the claimants” except for the case of actor Michael Turner whose claim is “entirely denied”.

He added: “MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of unlawful information gathering and assures that an apology at this stage will not have that effect, but is made because such conduct should never have occurred.”

Seven of the claimants involved in the case against MGN will not give evidence, with representative cases being used to fight the argument.

Alongside the Duke of Sussex, actors Michael Turner and Nikki Sanderson and the ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse, Fiona Whiteman, will give evidence in person.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Legislative Council in Hong Kong

Hong Kong amends law to limit foreign lawyers in certain cases

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

A tourist visits La Ghriba synagogue on the Island of Djerba in southern Tunisia

Death toll rises to five in Tunisia synagogue attack

Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group is set to be designated a terrorist group by the British government

UK to blacklist Russia's notorious Wagner Group of mercenaries as a terrorist organisation

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan

Pakistani judge rules former PM Imran Khan can be held for eight days

The actress branded the Buckingham Palace balcony "terribly white"

Thousands complain to Ofcom after Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh describes Buckingham Palace balcony 'terribly white'

Russian servicemen guard an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station

Ukraine’s occupied nuclear power plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine and the head of Wagner says Russian army units fled in Bakhmut

Humiliation for Putin: Russian army unit flees Bakhmut on same day Moscow holds scaled-down Victory Day parade

Breaking
Justin Welby has opposed the government's controversial migrants bill in a rare intervention

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby slams controversial migrants bill as 'morally unacceptable'

The Met has issued an apology to the family of Daniel Morgan (main image). Top right, his mother Isobel Hulsmann, brother Alastair Morgan and sister Jane Royds

Daniel Morgan files found in locked cabinet inside Scotland Yard 'next to senior officer's desk'

Thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms are all predicted for the UK.

‘Damage to buildings’ predicted by Met Office, as it issues warning of thunderstorms, lightning and floods in UK

Robert De Niro,79, said fatherhood 'never gets easier' after becoming a dad for the seventh time

'Never gets easier': Robert De Niro, 79, reveals seventh child was planned and he is 'ok with it'

The future heir reportedly persuaded his grandfather to change the traditional uniform.

Prince George rewrites coronation tradition by 'persuading Charles to change uniforms' amid classmate teasing concerns

A notice posted on the Interpol Website showing an international appeal to identify female murder victims

Interpol launches appeal for help to identify 22 dead women

The Archbishop of Canterbury is among figures who oppose the controversial migrants bill

Controversial illegal migration bill hits opposition in Lords as Archbishop of Canterbury set to rebuke law

Woramet Ben Taota, 16, discovered with head injuries and phone and money gone after bike ride with female friend who has not been seen since

Sex offender admits murdering Brit teen who was found battered to death in Thai forest claiming 'drug deal went wrong'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The princess revealed her adorable nickname for Prince Louis

Princess of Wales reveals her adorable nickname for Prince Louis

A woman sits outside a cafe in Tehran without wearing her mandatory Islamic headscarf

Iranian government pushes back as more women forgo hijab

A Just Stop Oil activist compared the group to the Suffragettes

Just Stop Oil activist compares group's actions to the Suffragettes as they carry out another go slow protest in London
A new IVF treatment has been developed to prevent babies developing incurable diseases

First 'three-parent-baby' born in the UK after IVF procedure developed to prevent children inheriting incurable diseases
Police officers stand guard outside police headquarters where Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was being held

Pakistan braced for turmoil as former PM Imran Khan due in court

Police are trying to identify 22 women killed in 'cold case' murders

Police seek IDs of 22 women killed in ‘cold case’ murders that have never been solved in three European countries
AFP journalist Arman Soldin walks in a trench as he is covers the war in Ukraine

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Ms Thomas was shouted at by a trans employee in Starbucks

Starbucks customer yelled at by trans employee 'mistakenly called worker 'lady' and goes on holiday to recover'
Jamie Graham has been jailed after he was caught carrying an axe

'I'm only after one person': Man armed with axe at train station told cops ‘I’m a little bit psycho’
Tributes were left to a mother who was killed after a "hostage taking" Dartford

Tributes to 'bubbly and lovely' woman, 36, killed after being 'held hostage' in police stand-off in Dartford

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Invitees to the Buckingham Palace party were 500 'Coronation champions' celebrated for volunteering achievements

The party never stops: Kate and William all smiles as they host 'Coronation champions' at Buckingham Palace
The royal reporter and biographer claimed the 'children were to blame' for the Prince and Princess's tardiness.

Royal biographer claims William and Kate's 'children were to blame’ for their late arrival to the King’s Coronation
Police arrested several people at the Coronation

'Fake steward' plot to disrupt Coronation smashed as activists planned paint ambush - as police defend crackdown

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit