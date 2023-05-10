Mirror publisher apologises to Prince Harry for ordering the unlawful gathering of information

The Mirror publisher admitted ‘some evidence’ of unlawful information gathering in relation to Prince Harry that ‘warrants compensation’. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

Prince Harry was subjected to the ‘most intrusive methods’ of having information gathered about his life, as a child, a court has heard.

A seven-week trial brought by the Duke of Sussex and others against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) has begun at the High Court in London.

Opening arguments are being shared by lawyers representing both sides, with Coronation Street co-stars Michael Turner, aka Michael Le Vell, who plays Kevin Webster, and Nikki Sanderson sat at the back of the courtroom for the start of the hearing.

David Sherbourne, the barrister representing the claimants told the court: “Prince or not, the blatantly unlawful and secret methods used to get every bit of information about him, even away from his royal duties, was appalling and should not have happened.

Actor Michael Le Vell was present for today's hearing. Picture: Alamy

“The unlawful methods used at all of the titles at Mirror Group Newspapers were habitual and widespread. They were used so frequently they became their stock-in-trade, part of their operatus morandi and an invaluable part of the armoury for these journalists.”

Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims being made, arguing that some have been brought too late.

Actress Nikki Sanderson was at the back of the courtroom for the start of the hearing. Picture: Alamy

But the hearing began with the publishers admitting there is “some evidence” of unlawful information gathering which warrants some compensation.

In written arguments, Andrew Green KC, representing Mirror Group Newspapers, said that it denied allegations of voicemail interception in all cases being examined in the trial.

He said: “There is some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of unlawful information gathering in respect of each of the claimants” except for the case of actor Michael Turner whose claim is “entirely denied”.

He added: “MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of unlawful information gathering and assures that an apology at this stage will not have that effect, but is made because such conduct should never have occurred.”

Seven of the claimants involved in the case against MGN will not give evidence, with representative cases being used to fight the argument.

Alongside the Duke of Sussex, actors Michael Turner and Nikki Sanderson and the ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse, Fiona Whiteman, will give evidence in person.