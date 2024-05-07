Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/05 | Watch again

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 07/05/24

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Anshel Pfeffer - Senior correspondent and columnist for Haaretz & Israel correspondent for The Economist.

Brigadier General Professor Jacob Nagel - Former head of Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) and former National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sir Jeremy Greenstock - Former British Diplomat.

Richard Parker - Labour Mayor for the West Midlands.

Lord David Blunkett - British Labour Party politician and Member of the House of Lords, who served in Tony Blair's cabinet.

Matt Singh - Pollster and Election Analyst, Founder of Number Cruncher UK.

Lord Daniel Finkelstein - Times Columnist and Conservative Peer & political strategist.

Charlotte Lynch - LBC Correspondent.

Cindy Yu - The Spectator, Assistant Editor, Host of Chinese Whispers Podcast.

Daniel Lippman - Politico's Washington & Whitehouse Reporter.

