Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/05 | Watch again

7 May 2024, 19:58

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 07/05/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Anshel Pfeffer - Senior correspondent and columnist for Haaretz & Israel correspondent for The Economist.
  • Brigadier General Professor Jacob Nagel - Former head of Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) and former National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • Sir Jeremy Greenstock - Former British Diplomat.
  • Richard Parker - Labour Mayor for the West Midlands.
  • Lord David Blunkett - British Labour Party politician and Member of the House of Lords, who served in Tony Blair's cabinet.
  • Matt Singh - Pollster and Election Analyst, Founder of Number Cruncher UK.
  • Lord Daniel Finkelstein - Times Columnist and Conservative Peer & political strategist.
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC Correspondent.
  • Cindy Yu - The Spectator, Assistant Editor, Host of Chinese Whispers Podcast.
  • Daniel Lippman - Politico's Washington & Whitehouse Reporter.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Garrick Club has a long list of prestigious members

Elite men-only members club votes to let women join for first time in 193 year history

Susan Bruckner has died aged 72.

‘She was magic’: Grease star Susan Buckner dies aged 72 as family pays emotional tribute

Queen Camilla surprises children at a London primary school

Queen Camilla surprises children at London primary school as she visits to open Coronation library
Labour's mayor in the West Midlands has said he would 'absolutely' like an arms embargo on Israel.

Labour's new West Midlands mayor tells LBC he would ‘absolutely’ support an arms embargo on Israel
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump 'swears at Stormy Daniels' as adult film star testifies in court that she 'spanked' him in his pyjamas
United Kingdom - Liverpool - HMP Liverpool

‘Emergency’ scheme to release prisoners early extended again as ministers accused of ‘cloak of secrecy’
Rishi Sunak has said that the UK is deeply concerned about Israel's activity in Rafah

Rishi Sunak says UK 'deeply concerned' after Israel take control of Rafah crossing into Gaza
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has apologised for the hacking.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps apologises to people affected by MoD hack as he admits it ‘shouldn’t have happened’
John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Another week, another Chinese hack - now's the time for action not words, we need to sanction Beijing

Another week, another Chinese hack - now's the time for action not words, we need to sanction Beijing

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

4 days ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

4 days ago

A ScotRail train

Workers on ScotRail to strike in dispute over role of guards

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile