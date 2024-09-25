Exclusive

'This is nonsense': Keir Starmer shuts down claims pubs will be forced to close early to tackle harmful drinking

Sir Keir shut down suggestions that pubs will be forced to close early. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Keir Starmer has shut down rumours that pubs will be forced to close early to tackle harmful drinking.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the PM said the claims were "nonsense".

It comes after public health minister Andrew Gwynne told a Labour Party fringe event that the government was considering "tightening up the hours of operation" of bars and pubs.

The move was suggested in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and boost health.

But Sir Keir told Nick: "This is not government policy. We are not going to do it."

He added: "Closing time is not going to change. I can give you that guarantee."

Speaking at the conference on Monday, Mr Gwynne originally said: "These are discussions that we have got to have – even if it’s just about tightening up on some of the hours of operation; particularly where there are concerns that people are drinking too much."

He went on to say: "Alcohol harm is one of the key areas: the availability of alcohol, the harms that over-drinking does, domestic violence, the licensing laws..."

"Actually there is a big win for the Home Office because a lot of domestic violence they have to deal with is as a direct consequence of alcohol," Mr Gwynne added.

Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, denied the claims on Tuesday, telling Nick: "I don't think there's any plan to shut the pubs early. The pub is a great part of British life.

"I don't have a drink during conference, partly so I can look forward to having a nice one when the conference is over and I hope that the pub will be open when I go in."

Responding to the original report, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesman also said: "It is categorically untrue that the government is considering changing alcohol licensing hours."