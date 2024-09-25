Exclusive

UK has not undermined Israel over suspension of arms sales, says PM as he calls for de-escalation in Middle East

25 September 2024, 07:06 | Updated: 25 September 2024, 07:16

The UK has not undermined Israel over the suspension of arms sales, Keir Starmer has said.
The UK has not undermined Israel over the suspension of arms sales, Keir Starmer has said. Picture: LBC/Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

The UK has not undermined Israel over the suspension of arms sales, Keir Starmer has told LBC as he called for de-escalation in the Middle East.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Keir said he made the decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel as the UK needs to comply with international and domestic law.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced earlier in the month that around 30 export licenses for arms and military equipment would be suspended out of a total of 350.

He said at the time that there was a "clear risk" that the sales could result in arms being used in a way that could breach international law.

In response, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu accused the UK Government of sending "mixed messages" over its support and "undermining" Israel’s right to self-defence.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, joins Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning from 0730 - you can listen live on Global Player

Keir Starmer admits to ‘there are certainly questions to be asked’ about Israel’s tactics in Lebanon

Sir Keir told Nick: "We’re in contact with the Israeli government all the time as you would expect. They’re an important ally and I have long respected and supported Israel's right to self-defence."

When pushed on whether Netanyahu's comments were correct, the PM said: "No, he’s not right about that. We had to comply with international law and our domestic law in relation to that.

"I’ve always been clear, I support Israel’s right to self-defence, I’ve been robust about that.

"I've taken blows in relation to that - there's no doubting that support - but it’s got to be done in accordance with international law."

Asked about the use of exploding pagers and walkie-talkies, Sir Keir said: "I think we need to see the full context. There are certainly questions to be asked but we’ve called for a ceasefire and de-escalation.

Labour Leader Delivers His First Speech To Party Conference As Prime Minister
Labour Leader Delivers His First Speech To Party Conference As Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

"I’m very concerned that this is getting very close to the brink and all parties need to pull back from the brink.

"I’m going to New York – to the UN General Assembly – to talk to colleagues and allies but my message will be very much: ceasefire, pull back from the brink, de-escalate the situation."

This interview took place before Keir Starmer called for Brits to leave Lebanon "immediately" amid rising tensions in the region.

The UK is sending around 700 troops to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation of Lebanon is required as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate.

Commercial escape routes could soon be cut off as the situation deteriorates, with airlines continuing to suspend flights to Lebanon.

Some 4,000 pagers carried by Hezbollah members in Lebanon exploded last Tuesday. A day later, 1,000 walkie-talkies exploded.

The attacks on the communications equipment killed at least 39 people in total and wounded around 3,000 - with children among those hurt.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel of carrying out the "massacres", with the intention of killing "5,000 people in two minutes".

In his first address following the attacks, Nasrallah said "the enemy has actually crossed over all the red lines".

Israel and Hezbollah have since exchanged rocket fire and air strikes throughout Monday and Tuesday this week.

Lebanese health minister Firass Abiad said that 1,835 people have been wounded in Israeli air strikes since the start of the week, with the death toll reaching 569.

According to the Israeli military, Hezbollah launched 250 rockets into Israel on Monday.

Netanyahu said in a video posted to X that "Israel's war is not with (the people of Lebanon), it's with Hezbollah".

In the address to people in Lebanon, he said: "Please, get out of harm's way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes."

