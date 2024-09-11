'Good landlords have nothing to fear' in renter reform bill, says minister as he vows to 'drive out' rogue landlords

11 September 2024, 10:12 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 10:30

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook joins Nick Ferrari at Breakfast | Watch Again

By Katy Ronkin

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook has refused to recognise warnings that the Renters’ Rights Bill could prompt a reduction in rental properties, vowing that 'good landlords have nothing to fear'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The housing and planning minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the reforms will "level the playing field" for landlords and tenants.

The Renter's Rights Bill will be introduced on Wednesday and includes a ban on no-fault evictions, which allow landlords to evict tenants with two months’ notice without providing a reason.

The Conservatives had already proposed similar legislation in their Renters' Rights Bill, which did not go through Parliament before the election.

Read more: Renters to get more security as government moves to ban 'no-fault' evictions amid range of other housing reforms

Read more: Housing minister admits progress on fixing cladding is 'glacial', seven years after Grenfell tragedy

Reforms for renters will seek to “drive out disreputable landlords from the sector”, housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook has said.
Reforms for renters will seek to “drive out disreputable landlords from the sector”, housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook has said. Picture: Alamy

Mr Pennycook argued that “good landlords have nothing to fear from these reforms” but that they will not be able to “arbitrarily evict any tenant with a section 21 notice, including tenants that make complaints about things like damp and mould, rather than fix those problems”.

He said: “We recognise that most landlords provide a good service to their tenants. We want to drive out disreputable landlords from the sector, but good landlords through this Bill will have robust grounds for possession when they need to take their properties back.”

Mr Pennycook said he did not recognise warnings that the changes could prompt landlords to sell their buy-to-let properties and reduce how many rental properties are available.
Mr Pennycook said he did not recognise warnings that the changes could prompt landlords to sell their buy-to-let properties and reduce how many rental properties are available. Picture: PA

Mr Pennycook also refused to recognise warnings that the changes could prompt landlords to sell their buy-to-let properties and reduce how many rental properties are available.

He said: “If a proportion of … over-geared buy-to-let landlords leave and we have more professional private rent providers come in, that will actually, I think, drive some improvements for tenants.

"We want to see, for example, an increase in the build-to-rent sector where you’ve got professional providers coming in and providing a slightly different offer.”

James asks if Right to Buy 'created hierarchies'

It is “hard to tell” how many tenants would take landlords to tribunals under Government reforms to renters’ rights, the housing and planning minister said.

Matthew Pennycook told LBC: “We just don’t know on some of these reforms what the implications will be in terms of, for example, how many tenants will challenge an unjustified, unreasonable within-tenancy rent increase at tribunal.

“We’d expect it to be a bit more. We don’t think there’ll be huge numbers, but there are potential challenges for the courts and tribunal service to have to deal with.

“We’re working very closely with colleagues in the Ministry of Justice to ensure that the court system is ready at the point that the new system comes into effect.

"Tenants can already challenge landlords at tribunals over a rent increase they feel is unreasonable but under the reforms tribunals will not be able to award a rent increase that is higher than the landlord proposed, Mr Pennycook said.

“We want a proportion of tenants to go to the tribunal because it will have a sort of public interest role in benchmarking what is the reasonable rent increase in any area but … we don’t want a system where the tribunals are swamped."

The Bill also includes new mediation, a new ombudsman for the private renting sector and a new landlord database, he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Raygun

Viral breakdancer Raygun named world number one despite zero points and widespread mockery at Olympics

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during the debate

Harris makes forceful case against Trump on abortion, economy and democracy

Vietnam Asia Storm

Flash flood sweeps away hamlet as Vietnam storm death toll rises

Oliver Campbell, who has a mental impairment, received a life sentence for a murder he did not commit

Brain-damaged man jailed for life for 1991 murder has conviction quashed after police 'bulled' a confession from him

Pope Francis waves to greet the volunteers on his arrival in Singapore

Pope lands in Singapore following visit to East Timor

Parts of the Carola Bridge over the Elbe is seen collapsed in Dresden

Probe after bridge collapses in eastern Germany

Police were called to a property in Bedale Drive, Leicester, just after 4am on Tuesday.

Girl, 14, arrested on suspicion of arson after fatal house fire

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli air strike on a crowded tent camp housing Palestinians displaced by the war in Muwasi

Dozens of Palestinians killed in latest Israeli strikes

People watch a presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the Berkeley Art Museum and

Key moments from Harris-Trump debate

Shabana Mahmood told the Commons that inmates who are homeless on release could be temporarily placed in taxpayer-funded budget hotels

Fury as homeless inmates released from prison early are set to be housed in taxpayer-funded hotels

The new statue to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II has divided opinion

‘Something's not right’: New statue of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and corgis leaves onlookers disappointed

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are declared divorced

The British economy flatlined for a second straight month

UK economy shows no growth for second month in a row, as Chancellor admits 'change won't happen overnight'

Ukrainian soldiers train at a military training ground in southeast England.

Over a quarter of British army training facilities set aside for Ukrainian soldiers, as UK troops left 'constrained'

Housing secretary Angela Rayner is moving to ban no-fault evictions

Renters to get more security as government moves to ban 'no-fault' evictions amid range of other housing reforms

Hundreds of thousands of women with a joint mortgage have undergone domestic financial abuse, a charity has warned

'My life has been destroyed': Warning of domestic abusers weaponising joint mortgages against 750,000 UK women

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump and Harris clashed in a fiery US presidential debate on Tuesday

Trump claims migrants are 'eating Americans' cats and dogs' during fiery presidential debate with Harris
Taylor Swift performs

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president after debate

Election 2024 Debate

Trump falsely accuses immigrants of eating pets

Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris

'Childless cat lady' Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris moments after presidential debate with Donald Trump
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Presidential rivals share tense disputes over economy and abortion

Police try to stop protesters

Anti-war protesters clash with police outside Australian arms convention

The Earthquake hit the Spanish island on Tuesday evening and measured 3.8 on the Richter scale

Tourist hotspot Gran Canaria experiences strongest earthquake in 60 years

Kerry Katona has hit out at schools for teaching 'pointless subject' such as 'geography'

Kerry Katona slams schools for teaching 'pointless subjects like geography' instead of 'real-life skills'
The UK and US have imposed fresh sanctions on Iran after it was accused by the two nations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

US could allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russian targets amid fears of Iran missile deal
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Harris-Trump debate becomes 2024 presidential election’s latest landmark event

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'
Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit