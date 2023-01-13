Boris Johnson will stand in his current Uxbridge seat in the general election, Rishi Sunak says

Rishi Sunak insists former Boris Johnson will stand in his current seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the next general election. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Rishi Sunak insists former Boris Johnson will stand in his current seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the next general election.

Allies of the former PM previously claimed he could agree not to challenge Mr Sunak's leadership in exchange for a safe seat, Sky News reported.

A friend of the ex premier reportedly Mr Johnson "will be in a strong position assuming we get hammered in May.

"He can go to Rishi and say 'give me a seat in exchange for good behaviour'."

But Rishi Sunak played down that suggestion when asked about Mr Johnson receiving £1million from a Conservative donor.

Read more: London woman, 28, mauled to death after dog 'chased horses and riders' in Surrey lane

Read more: Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to seven new sex assault charges

Speaking in Scotland today, the PM said: “I’m not aware of the detail of the donation, but in general we have procedures in place to make sure all donations are declared transparently, which I’m sure is the case here, and I think the former prime minister has declared his intention to stand in his current seat in Uxbridge.”

Rishi Sunak, leaves Downing Street to go to Parliament for Prime Ministers Questions, Jan 11, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Mr Johnson retained his seat 2019 with a 7,210 vote majority, but earlier this month a poll suggested he is on course to be turfed out at the next election.

The poll which was carried out by Focaldata suggests Labour leader Keir Starmer is on course to enter Number 10 with a majority of around 60 seats.

Boris Johnson during a visit to Thames Valley Police, at Milton Keynes Police Station in Buckinghamshire, August 31, 2022. Picture: Alamy

The result would represent a remarkable reversal after Mr Johnson comfortably won the 2019 election with a thumping 80-seat majority.

Other Conservative MPs tipped for defeat in the national vote are include Cabinet ministers Mark Harper, and Ben Wallace.