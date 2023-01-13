Dog ‘chasing horses and riders’ mauls woman in her 20s to death as police seal off country lane in Surrey

Police at the scene of the attack today in Gravelly Hill, Caterham. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A large area of Surrey countryside has been sealed off by police after a woman was mauled to death by a dog.

The animal was reportedly chasing horses and riders before the woman in her 20s was fatally attacked.

Armed police were called to the scene on Gravelly Hill, Caterham after the attack at 2.45pm yesterday.

Roads in the area were sealed off today as police continued their investigation.

A second woman was taken to hospital with dog bites but her condition is not life-threatening.

One woman died and a second was taken to hospital with dog bites. Picture: Alamy

Armed officers attended with support from the National Police Air Service and detained seven dogs in total, which all remain in police custody.

Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon. This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody.

A heavy police presence at the scene this morning. Picture: Alamy

"Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate."

People had complained about being chased on the country lane, along with horses, reports said.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "Sadly, despite best efforts of paramedics, a woman in her twenties was pronounced dead at the scene. Although formal identification is yet to take place, her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The dogs were chasing horses before the woman was attacked, according to reports. Picture: Alamy

"A second woman is in hospital receiving treatment for dog bites. Her condition is not life-threatening. Armed officers, with support from the National Police Air Service, detained a total of seven dogs at the scene and they are in police custody.

"Several road closures are in place around Gravelley Hill and officers remain at the scene."

Claire Coutinho, the MP for East Surrey, said: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of the lady who has died following a dog attack in Caterham this afternoon. Another lady was injured but is thankfully recovering in hospital.

"Thank you to the paramedics for their efforts at the scene, and officers from Surrey Police who controlled the situation so quickly."