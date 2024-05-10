Teacher 'sent schoolboy underwear snap' before having sex with him 'at least 30 times' and falling pregnant

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

By Christian Oliver

A teacher sent a 15-year-old an X-rated underwear photo while on bail for 'grooming' another pupil before having sex with the schoolboy 'at least 30 times' and falling pregnant, a court had heard.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.

The allegations relate to her relationship with two students - identified as Boy A and Boy B - whilst a teacher at a Greater Manchester School, including one whom she fell pregnant with while awaiting trial on bail.

Manchester Crown Court today heard how Joynes and Boy B began a relationship when he was aged 15, which then progressed to a sexual relationship when he was 16. The pair then had sex at least 30 times, jurors heard.

Providing evidence Boy B detailed how Joynes sent him a photo of her bottom where she was pictured wearing a pair of knickers.

Rebecca Joynes allegedly got pregnant with one student while awaiting trial for taking another schoolboy back to her luxury apartment for sex. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

"As a 16-year-old lad I thought I was in there," the boy said in his evidence, before explaining that he asked Joynes if they could meet up.

Boy B then went around to her flat in Salford, describing it as "quite awkward at first". He said the two then kissed but Joynes said she had reservations as he had not left school. However the two carried on and had sex in her bed, he told jurors.

The two had sex at least 30 times "in numerous different places", the boy told the court - noting that he was aware she had been arrested and bailed following the allegations made by Boy A.

"I thought she liked me because she was sending me pictures of her bum," he said.

“I was asking if it would progress but she wasn’t comfortable because I was still at school. But it kind of happened anyway.”

Despite telling Boy B that she was infertile, Joynes became pregnant and gave birth to a child, the court heard.

Boy B told jurors that Joynes told him he would be a father by presenting him with a babygrow that read the words: "I love my daddy." He said he then cried as he didn't want a baby.

It comes after the court heard how Joynes "groomed" Boy A and picked him up after school in her Audi in 2021. She drove him to the Trafford Centre where she bought him a £345 belt at Selfridges.

She is then accused of taking him back to her flat where they had unprotected sex twice.

Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Messages sent between Joynes and the schoolboy were also read out in court with one exchange revealing that they jokes about another pupil joining them.

A police investigation was launched in October 2021 after Boy A's mother went to her son's school and informed the police.

She was arrested but bailed on the condition she did not contact any child under 18 - which she is accused of breaking.

Joynes denies two counts of sexual activity with Boy A, two counts of sexual activity with Boy B and two counts of sexual activity with Boy B while being a person in a position of trust.

The trial continues.