Two Just Stop Oil pensioners smash glass surrounding Magna Carta in group’s latest environmental stunt

Two elderly women took a hammer and chisel to the glass of the Magna Carta. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Asher McShane

Two protesters in their eighties have smashed the glass surrounding the Magna Carta in the British Library.

The two women used a mallet and chisel to crack the security glass that encases the historical artefact.

Reverend Dr Sue Parfitt, 82, an active Anglican priest from Bristol, and Judy Bruce, 85, a retired biology teacher from Swansea, entered the British Library at 10:40 this morning.

Just Stop Oil break Magna Carta glass

After they smashed the glass, Reverend Parfitt and Mrs Bruce then glued their hands together, demanding an emergency plan to just stop oil by 2030.

There are four surviving copies of the Magna Carta. The British Library holds two and the others are held at Lincoln Cathedral and Salisbury Cathedral.

The protesters smashed the glass surrounding the Magna Carta. Picture: Just Stop Oil

A Just Stop Oil Spokesperson said: “Clause 39 of the Magna Carta is one of four clauses still enshrined in UK common law, a so-called ‘golden passage’, that states: ‘No free man is to be arrested, or imprisoned, or in any other way ruined, except by the lawful judgement of his peers or by the law of the land.”

“Contrast that with civil law as it stands in 2024, where corporations are buying private laws in the form of injunctions that circumvent the people’s rights to a trial by jury for speaking out against the crimes of oil companies.”

