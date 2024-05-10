Dutch Eurovision act under investigation and suspended from rehearsals following 'incident'

The Dutch entry for Eurovision has been suspended from rehearsals and is under investigation following an 'incident'. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Netherlands' Eurovision Song Contest act Joost Klein has been stopped from rehearsing by organisers over an "incident".



Entering with the fun song Europapa, a tribute to his late parents, the 26-year-old Dutch rapper and singer qualified at the semi-final on Thursday evening in Malmo Arena, Sweden.

He was only seen briefly at rehearsals on Friday during the flag parade before he missed performing his track.

In a statement the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: "We are currently investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist. He will not be rehearsing until further notice.

"We have no further comment at this time and will update in due course."

On Thursday at a press conference, Klein told Israeli act Eden Golan she should answer a question on whether she is comprising the safety of other contestants at Eurovision.

A journalist asked Golan: "Have you ever thought that by being here you bring risk and danger for other participants and public?"

When Golan was told by the moderator that she did not have to answer the question, Klein chimed in, saying: "Why not?"

Joost Klein is under investigation. Picture: Alamy

Golan said: "I think we're all here for one reason, and one reason only, and the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) is taking all safety precautions to make this a safe and and united place for everyone, and so I think it's safe for everyone and we wouldn't be here (if not)."

The Israeli act also said she was "overwhelmed with emotions" and that she was "super excited to go on stage once more, and share ... my love with everyone".

It is not yet clear if Klein will perform in Saturday’s final.

Earlier, when Klein was asked if his song can unite people by music, he replied: "I think that's a good question for the EBU."

During the semi-final, Golan was applauded and cheered by the audience while singing Hurricane, which was reworked from an early song, October Rain, thought to be reference to the attacks by Hamas.

Israel has faced calls to boycott the competition following the outbreak of conflict in the Gaza strip in October.