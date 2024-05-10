Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, 81, placed under conservatorship following wife's death

Brian Wilson has been placed under conservatorship. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson has been placed under conservatorship following the death of his wife.

LA Superior Court Judge Gus T May said there was "clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary".

A petition to oversee Wilson's affairs was filed by his family at the beginning of the year due to him suffering from dementia, with the 81-year-old consenting to the agreement.

Wilson's doctor said he had a "major neurocognitive disorder" and needed assistance making healthcare decisions.

The judge also agreed to a request from his eldest daughters, which asked that all of his seven children be added to a text chain to receive updates on him from nurses.

It comes as Wilson is preparing to release new music next year.

The pop icon began working on a country album with the band's former manager Fred Vail in the '70s, which the pair have since picked up again.

Wilson's new conservators, publicist Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard, have been told to "consult with the conservatee’s children regarding all material related healthcare decisions".

His lawyer, Robert Frank Cipriano, said he agreed that he needed a conservatorship following the death of his wife.

Melinda, who died aged 77, was previously in charge of his affairs.

Mr Cipriano said that Wilson was "mostly difficult to understand and gave very short responses to questions and comments".

He also struggled to remember the names of his children.

There will not be major changes to Wilson's living arrangements as a result, the petition said.

It also said that Wilson would still be able to "continue to work on current projects".