Girl, 6, rushed to hospital with head injuries after being ‘mauled’ by family dog

By Jenny Medlicott

A six-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with head injuries after being 'mauled' by a family dog.

Police were called to an address in Maltby, Rotherham at around 6:40pm on Thursday to reports of a child being bitten by a dog.

The child was bitten on the head by the dog, believed to be a Pocket Bully, after she was playing with the pet in the garden and fell over.

Her mother managed to free the girl’s head and quickly called 999 afterward, South Yorkshire Police said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital with puncture wounds but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Please remember all dogs can be aggressive and should never be left unsupervised with children.

“A dog’s instinct to protect itself is to bite and follow their innate drives.

“Parents should ensure children learn to respect a dog’s space and be encouraged to have boundaries around feeding and resting times.

“An incident like this is a stark reminder that regardless of a dog’s nature, or previous interactions with children, other dogs and people, dogs can act out of character and cause serious injury and harm.

“Take action now and protect your children.”