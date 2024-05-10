Girl, 6, rushed to hospital with head injuries after being ‘mauled’ by family dog

10 May 2024, 16:13 | Updated: 10 May 2024, 16:14

Police were called to a report of a child being injured by a family dog.
Police were called to a report of a child being injured by a family dog. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A six-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with head injuries after being 'mauled' by a family dog.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to an address in Maltby, Rotherham at around 6:40pm on Thursday to reports of a child being bitten by a dog.

The child was bitten on the head by the dog, believed to be a Pocket Bully, after she was playing with the pet in the garden and fell over.

Her mother managed to free the girl’s head and quickly called 999 afterward, South Yorkshire Police said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital with puncture wounds but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Read more: Armed robber, 75, who murdered PC Sharon Beshenivsky to die in jail after evading justice for nearly 20 years

Read more: Bus crashes off bridge into river in Russia after exhausted driver works 20 hour shift, with seven people killed

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Please remember all dogs can be aggressive and should never be left unsupervised with children.

“A dog’s instinct to protect itself is to bite and follow their innate drives.

“Parents should ensure children learn to respect a dog’s space and be encouraged to have boundaries around feeding and resting times.

“An incident like this is a stark reminder that regardless of a dog’s nature, or previous interactions with children, other dogs and people, dogs can act out of character and cause serious injury and harm.

“Take action now and protect your children.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Dublin migrant encampment

Migrant smuggled himself direct from France to Dublin for fear of being sent to Rwanda if he went to UK

A solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the lower right, captured by Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory on May 9

Solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in US

Breaking
Lee Byer (left) stabbed Thomas O'Halloran (right) in the neck and chest in a "senseless" killing

Man who killed 87-year-old grandfather in 'motiveless' knife attack is detained in hospital indefinitely

The bus crashed off a bridge in St Petersburg

Bus crashes off bridge into river in Russia after exhausted driver works 20 hour shift, with seven people killed

Russia Traffic Accident

Three dead after bus plunges from bridge in St Petersburg

Exclusive
Mohammad Ghayalini is pushing for a boycott of Eurovision

British Palestinian who fled Gaza but lost 200 friends and family calls for Eurovision boycott because of Israel singer

South Africa Building Collapse

Hopes fade for dozens of workers missing after South Africa building collapse

The Dutch entry for Eurovision has been suspended and is under investigation following an 'incident'.

Dutch Eurovision act under investigation and suspended from rehearsals following 'incident'

Trump Hush Money

Trump’s hush money trial resumes in New York

Piran Ditta Khan (l) found guilty of the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005

Armed robber, 75, who murdered PC Sharon Beshenivsky to die in jail after evading justice for nearly 20 years

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust

Teacher 'sent schoolboy underwear snap' before having sex with him 'at least 30 times' and falling pregnant

Nigeria Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan champion Invictus Games and mental health in Nigeria

Cars for sale outside a Honda dealership with large Honda logo on signage.

Japanese carmaker Honda reports booming profit

India Politician Bail

Top Indian opposition leader bailed by Supreme Court ahead of election

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says Russia has launched assault to breach defences in Kharkiv

Prince William gave an update on Kate's cancer diagnosis during his visit to Cornwall.

Prince William breaks silence on Kate's cancer diagnosis as he chats about family on Cornwall visit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah, says UN

Thunderstorms are expected over the weekend.

Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning - despite temperatures soaring to 27C
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Police dismantle students’ pro-Palestinian tent encampment in Massachusetts

Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour
Poland Protest

Polish farmers march in Warsaw against EU climate policies

The viral 'blue and black or white and gold' dress

Groom behind 'blue and black or white and gold' viral 'dress that broke the internet' admits attacking wife
Paul Cassidy miraculously escaped serious injuries in the crash

Moment motorbike racer is flipped 25ft in the air in high speed crash - before walking away unharmed
Rwanda policy will be scrapped 'straight away', Starmer (pictured left_ says as Labour leader bats away Natalie Elphicke (bottom right) backlash

Rwanda policy will be scrapped 'straight away', Starmer says as Labour leader bats away Natalie Elphicke backlash
APTOPIX Severe Weather Tennesee

Boy, 10, fights for life after being swept into drain in storm-hit Tennessee

Two elderly women took a hammer and chisel to the glass of the Magna Carta

Priest, 82, and retired teacher, 85, smash Magna Carta glass in latest Just Stop Oil environmental stunt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK
Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother

Prince Harry backed by Diana's family at Invictus Games service after being snubbed by King twice during UK visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit