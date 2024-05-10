Armed robber, 75, who murdered PC Sharon Beshenivsky to die in jail after evading justice for nearly 20 years

10 May 2024, 15:01 | Updated: 10 May 2024, 16:10

Piran Ditta Khan (l) found guilty of the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005
Piran Ditta Khan (l) found guilty of the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005. Picture: alamy/police

By Kit Heren

The mastermind behind the killing of police officer Sharon Beshenivsky has been jailed for life after being found guilty of her murder - 19 years after she was shot dead while responding to an armed robbery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Piran Ditta Khan, 75, was jailed for life and was told he would serve a minimum of 40 years in prison for his part in the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky, 38.

His defence lawyer said that due to Khan's age, his "final years, in all probability, are to be spent in custody with the forbidding prospect that he will die there".

Khan had spent the best part of two decades fleeing from justice, and even tried twice to fake his own death.

PC Beshenivsky was gunned down while responding to the armed robbery at a travel agents in Bradford in 2005, on her daughter's fourth birthday.

Sentencing Khan, the judge, the Honourable Mr Justice Hilliard, said that PC Beshenivsky's "courage and commitment to her duty that day cost her her life".

He added: "The sentence I pass is no measure of the value of the life that has been lost. That's beyond measure and no sentence I pass can put right what you've done wrong."

Read more: Murderer of PC Sharon Beshenivsky 'tried to fake his own death twice to trick police'

Read more: Robbery mastermind who hid from justice for 17 years found guilty of murdering PC Sharon Beshenivsky

PC Sharon Beshenivsky who was murdered in 2005
PC Sharon Beshenivsky who was murdered in 2005. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Read More: PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury told

Read More: Man, 74, extradited from Pakistan and charged with murder over 2005 shooting of Bradford PC Sharon Beshenivsky

In a victim personal statement read in court, Pc Beshenivsky's daughter Lydia said she was "too young and innocent" to understand what happened when her mother failed to return home from work to celebrate her birthday.

Ms Beshenivsky described her mother as "a hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice" and said she was proud of her for "doing the job she loved".

She said: "There will always be a void in my life - a void that should have been filled with my mum's presence but as a result of violent, callous actions by you, Piran Ditta Khan, and your associates that day, you robbed me of a future and precious time with my mum.

"Every birthday is a reminder of what happened that day. It has recently been Mother's Day, and while my friends are celebrating with their mums, I sadly can never do that."

Paul Beshenivsky, who had been married to Pc Beshenivsky for four years when she died, said telling the children what had happened was "the hardest thing I have ever had to do".

His statement read: "The way we lost Sharon was in the most brutal, callous and futile way.

"She never came home due to the actions and organisation of one person - Piran Ditta Khan.

"If Piran Ditta Khan had never organised the robbery, Sharon would never have been shot dead and she would have come home that day."

Khan was convicted of murder in April by a majority of 10-1 after 11 jurors deliberated for almost 19 hours over four days.

He was found guilty of two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, also by a majority of 10-1.

Khan had denied murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Six men were found guilty over the botched robbery, with Khan now the seventh to face justice.

Khan had fled to Pakistan three months after the shooting.

PC Beshenivsky was killed and her colleague Teresa Milburn, 37, wounded during the bungled raid in November 2005.

She died on her daughter Lydia's fourth birthday, who was waiting for her mother to come home.

The trial was told the officers “didn’t stand a chance” as they were blasted by an armed robber at point blank range just before the end of their shift.

Pakistani police officers escort to Piran Ditta Khan, after an earlier court appearance in Islamabad
Pakistani police officers escort to Piran Ditta Khan, after an earlier court appearance in Islamabad. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Two men who knifed footballer, 23, to death after he ‘accidentally’ touched them in packed nightclub guilty of murder

Read More: Watchdog calls for murder law overhaul amid family fury over Nottingham stabbings

The 75-year-old flew to Pakistan two months after Pc Beshenivsky's death and remained at liberty there until he was arrested by Pakistani authorities in January 2020 and then extradited to the UK last year.

Prosecutors said former takeaway boss Khan was the group's ringleader and, although he did not leave the safety of a lookout car during the raid, played a "pivotal" role in planning it and knew that loaded firearms were to be used.

They told jurors this made him guilty of PC Beshenivsky's murder "as surely as if he had pulled the trigger on that pistol himself".

He was the only one of the group who was familiar with Universal Express and had used them in the past to send money to family in Pakistan, the court heard.

Khan told jurors he had no knowledge that a robbery was going to be carried out, or that weapons were going to be taken.

He claimed the business's owner, Mohammmad Yousaf, owed him £12,000 and that debt collector Hassan Razzaq offered to get his money back after the pair met through a business associate.

Khan said he thought the men Razzaq sent would "intimidate" the staff at Universal Express, or at worst, "slap them".

Forensic teams examine the police patrol car used by officer Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, at the scene of her murder in Bradford
Forensic teams examine the police patrol car used by officer Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, at the scene of her murder in Bradford. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Robert Smith KC said Khan's claim of being defrauded was an "entirely false" attempt to explain why he was in Bradford at the time of the robbery and murder.

Jurors heard Khan, who was living in Enfield, London, at the time, was driven to Yorkshire by Razzaq on a reconnaissance trip five days before the raid.

The day before the robbery, they travelled up again to a "safe house" in Leeds where they spent the night.

Francois Baron, who was working on renovating the house, later told police he had heard the robbers discussing the plot in one of the bedrooms.

Mr Baron said he heard gunman Muzzaker Shah asking Khan: "Uncle, is it safe?" Khan was said to have replied: "Yes, it's safe. Genuine."

Jurors heard Shah asked: "How much can we get?" and Khan replied: "Minimum £50,000, maximum target 100 grand."

The group were said to be "elated" and "confident," shouting: "Let's go do it."

Prosecutors said the three robbers who were to go into Universal Express then changed into smart clothing, telling jurors this was because Khan knew they would have to appear "respectable" in order for staff to let them in through the electronically locked door.

In three cars, the group then drove in convoy to Bradford, where Muzzaker Shah and brothers Yusuf Jama and Mustaf Jama went into the travel agents posing as customers.

After initially asking about plane tickets, the three men jumped over the counter and started demanding money, striking several of the staff with their weapons, tying their hands and threatening to "shoot the youngest" if they did not hand over cash.

The group demanded £100,000, later saying they would not leave with less than £50,000, jurors heard.

Waqas Yousaf, Mohammad Yousaf's son, told the robbers they did not have that kind of money and managed to press an alarm which alerted the police.

Pc Beshenivsky and Pc Milburn, who were about to finish their shift, responded to the alert, the trial was told.

The robbers shouted "the Feds are here" before fleeing with around £5,400, with one of them gunning down the officers as they approached the doors of Universal Express.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: "Today as always our thoughts remain with PC Sharon Beshenivsky and her family, Sharon went to work to protect the public, she responded to a call for help alongside her colleague Teresa but tragically never came home.

"This verdict is the culmination of 18 years of hard work, tenacious grit and determination to bring Khan before the courts."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Dublin migrant encampment

Migrant smuggled himself direct from France to Dublin for fear of being sent to Rwanda if he went to UK

A solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the lower right, captured by Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory on May 9

Solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in US

Police were called to a report of a child being injured by a family dog.

Girl, 6, rushed to hospital with head injuries after being ‘mauled’ by family dog

Breaking
Lee Byer (left) stabbed Thomas O'Halloran (right) in the neck and chest in a "senseless" killing

Man who killed 87-year-old grandfather in 'motiveless' knife attack is detained in hospital indefinitely

The bus crashed off a bridge in St Petersburg

Bus crashes off bridge into river in Russia after exhausted driver works 20 hour shift, with seven people killed

Russia Traffic Accident

Three dead after bus plunges from bridge in St Petersburg

Exclusive
Mohammad Ghayalini is pushing for a boycott of Eurovision

British Palestinian who fled Gaza but lost 200 friends and family calls for Eurovision boycott because of Israel singer

South Africa Building Collapse

Hopes fade for dozens of workers missing after South Africa building collapse

The Dutch entry for Eurovision has been suspended and is under investigation following an 'incident'.

Dutch Eurovision act under investigation and suspended from rehearsals following 'incident'

Trump Hush Money

Trump’s hush money trial resumes in New York

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust

Teacher 'sent schoolboy underwear snap' before having sex with him 'at least 30 times' and falling pregnant

Nigeria Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan champion Invictus Games and mental health in Nigeria

Cars for sale outside a Honda dealership with large Honda logo on signage.

Japanese carmaker Honda reports booming profit

India Politician Bail

Top Indian opposition leader bailed by Supreme Court ahead of election

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says Russia has launched assault to breach defences in Kharkiv

Prince William gave an update on Kate's cancer diagnosis during his visit to Cornwall.

Prince William breaks silence on Kate's cancer diagnosis as he chats about family on Cornwall visit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah, says UN

Thunderstorms are expected over the weekend.

Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning - despite temperatures soaring to 27C
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Police dismantle students’ pro-Palestinian tent encampment in Massachusetts

Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour
Poland Protest

Polish farmers march in Warsaw against EU climate policies

The viral 'blue and black or white and gold' dress

Groom behind 'blue and black or white and gold' viral 'dress that broke the internet' admits attacking wife
Paul Cassidy miraculously escaped serious injuries in the crash

Moment motorbike racer is flipped 25ft in the air in high speed crash - before walking away unharmed
Rwanda policy will be scrapped 'straight away', Starmer (pictured left_ says as Labour leader bats away Natalie Elphicke (bottom right) backlash

Rwanda policy will be scrapped 'straight away', Starmer says as Labour leader bats away Natalie Elphicke backlash
APTOPIX Severe Weather Tennesee

Boy, 10, fights for life after being swept into drain in storm-hit Tennessee

Two elderly women took a hammer and chisel to the glass of the Magna Carta

Priest, 82, and retired teacher, 85, smash Magna Carta glass in latest Just Stop Oil environmental stunt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK
Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother

Prince Harry backed by Diana's family at Invictus Games service after being snubbed by King twice during UK visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit