Prince William breaks silence on Kate's cancer diagnosis as he chats about family on Cornwall visit

Prince William gave an update on Kate's cancer diagnosis during his visit to Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince William has broken his silence on Kate's cancer diagnosis as he gave an update on her health.

The Prince of Wales said that his wife Kate is 'doing well' during a visit to St Marys' Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly.

William revealed his children George, Charlotte and Louis were “very jealous” of his trip down south, as he said he may bring them to Cornwall for a trip later in the year.

He joked: “My family are very upset I'm here without them. The children will kill me if I don't go home later.”

Matron Lynda McHale gave the Prince of Wales a letter written by her granddaughter wishing Kate and the King well amid their cancer treatment.

Elsewhere on the trip, William was pictured picking up a Cornish pasty, as he contemplated bagging some up to bring back home to his family.

He snapped up five Cornish pasties at £5.50 each while visiting the On the Quay cafe.

Visiting the cafe, he asked seasonal staff working there, Joely Dearman, 22, and Zachariah Fox, 28, what had been selling quickest that morning.

When they revealed the top product was the pasties, he said: “They smell delicious. Makes your mouth water”.

He later continued: “I was saying to the others, I can't believe the islands today when you've got weather like this, it's just beautiful. I got in the sea yesterday which was good - I wore a wetsuit.”

Prince William was handed a letter wishing his wife Kate and King Charles well. Picture: Alamy

The Prince was also seen stepping off a boat called The Pegasus as he arrived at St Mary’s maritime harbour.

William has been gradually returning to his royal duties after briefly stepping away following his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

Kate revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following her abdominal surgery in January.

It comes after William, also known as the Duke of Cornwall, visited Newquay yesterday where his Duchy of Cornwall has been building its first ever housing project to help combat homelessness in Nansledan.

Meanwhile the King, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Engineers, was pictured all smiles on Thursday as he met with military staff and their families at a training base for the Army’s Royal Engineers.

The King has been slowly returning to some public-facing duties after Buckingham Palace revealed doctors were 'encouraged' with the progress of his cancer treatment.

