Breaking News

Prince William breaks silence on Kate's cancer diagnosis as he chats about family on Cornwall visit

10 May 2024, 14:04 | Updated: 10 May 2024, 14:35

Prince William gave an update on Kate's cancer diagnosis during his visit to Cornwall.
Prince William gave an update on Kate's cancer diagnosis during his visit to Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince William has broken his silence on Kate's cancer diagnosis as he gave an update on her health.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales said that his wife Kate is 'doing well' during a visit to St Marys' Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly.

William revealed his children George, Charlotte and Louis were “very jealous” of his trip down south, as he said he may bring them to Cornwall for a trip later in the year.

He joked: “My family are very upset I'm here without them. The children will kill me if I don't go home later.”

Matron Lynda McHale gave the Prince of Wales a letter written by her granddaughter wishing Kate and the King well amid their cancer treatment.

Elsewhere on the trip, William was pictured picking up a Cornish pasty, as he contemplated bagging some up to bring back home to his family.

He snapped up five Cornish pasties at £5.50 each while visiting the On the Quay cafe.

Visiting the cafe, he asked seasonal staff working there, Joely Dearman, 22, and Zachariah Fox, 28, what had been selling quickest that morning.

When they revealed the top product was the pasties, he said: “They smell delicious. Makes your mouth water”.

He later continued: “I was saying to the others, I can't believe the islands today when you've got weather like this, it's just beautiful. I got in the sea yesterday which was good - I wore a wetsuit.”

Read more: Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour

Read more: Harry and Meghan visit school in Nigeria together on ‘unofficial royal tour’ after secret reunion in London

Prince William was handed a letter wishing his wife Kate and King Charles well.
Prince William was handed a letter wishing his wife Kate and King Charles well. Picture: Alamy

The Prince was also seen stepping off a boat called The Pegasus as he arrived at St Mary’s maritime harbour.

William has been gradually returning to his royal duties after briefly stepping away following his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

Kate revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following her abdominal surgery in January.

It comes after William, also known as the Duke of Cornwall, visited Newquay yesterday where his Duchy of Cornwall has been building its first ever housing project to help combat homelessness in Nansledan.

Meanwhile the King, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Engineers, was pictured all smiles on Thursday as he met with military staff and their families at a training base for the Army’s Royal Engineers.

The King has been slowly returning to some public-facing duties after Buckingham Palace revealed doctors were 'encouraged' with the progress of his cancer treatment.

More updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cars for sale outside a Honda dealership with large Honda logo on signage.

Japanese carmaker Honda reports booming profit

India Politician Bail

Top Indian opposition leader bailed by Supreme Court ahead of election

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says Russia has launched assault to breach defences in Kharkiv

Israel Palestinians

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah, says UN

Thunderstorms are expected over the weekend.

Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning - despite temperatures soaring to 27C

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Police dismantle students’ pro-Palestinian tent encampment in Massachusetts

Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour

Poland Protest

Polish farmers march in Warsaw against EU climate policies

The viral 'blue and black or white and gold' dress

Groom behind 'blue and black or white and gold' viral 'dress that broke the internet' admits attacking wife

Nigeria Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion Invictus Games

Paul Cassidy miraculously escaped serious injuries in the crash

Moment motorbike racer is flipped 25ft in the air in high speed crash - before walking away unharmed

Rwanda policy will be scrapped 'straight away', Starmer (pictured left_ says as Labour leader bats away Natalie Elphicke (bottom right) backlash

Rwanda policy will be scrapped 'straight away', Starmer says as Labour leader bats away Natalie Elphicke backlash

APTOPIX Severe Weather Tennesee

Boy, 10, fights for life after being swept into drain in storm-hit Tennessee

Two elderly women took a hammer and chisel to the glass of the Magna Carta

Priest, 82, and retired teacher, 85, smash Magna Carta glass in latest Just Stop Oil environmental stunt

Croatia Government

Croatia conservative leader appointed as prime minister-designate for third term

Brian Wilson has been placed under conservatorship.

Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, 81, placed under conservatorship following wife's death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan and Harry on their Nigeria visit

Harry and Meghan visit school in Nigeria together on ‘unofficial royal tour’ after secret reunion in London
Italy Pope

Pope urges Italians to have more babies to tackle low birth rate

South Africa Building Collapse

Hopes fade for 44 workers missing days after South Africa building collapse

Angelina Jolie encouraged her children to shun their father, Brad Pitt, during custody visits, a court has heard.

Angelina Jolie encouraged children to shun father Brad Pitt during custody visits, bodyguard says
Air Vanuatu, Boeing 737-800, Landing at Bauerfild International Airport, Port Vila, Vanuatu

Air Vanuatu files for bankruptcy protection after flights cancelled

Israel Palestinians UN Membership and Rights

UN to vote on resolution to grant Palestine new rights and revive membership bid

Chad Election

Chad’s military ruler declared winner of presidential election

Chancellor brands Labour plan to tackle small boat crossings 'absolute joke' which will 'encourage more people to come'

Chancellor brands Labour plan to tackle small boat crossings 'absolute joke' which will 'encourage more people to come'
The UK economy rebounded out of recession with faster-than-expected growth

Chancellor predicts 'interest rate cuts this summer' but refuses to say when - as UK economy comes out of recession
Paramedics in the street in Edgware where a woman was stabbed to death

Woman in her 60s stabbed to death in London street by thief who 'tried to steal her bag' as man, 22, arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK
Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother

Prince Harry backed by Diana's family at Invictus Games service after being snubbed by King twice during UK visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit