Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning - despite temperatures soaring to 27C

10 May 2024, 13:48 | Updated: 10 May 2024, 13:53

Thunderstorms are expected over the weekend. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to sweep the UK, with the Met Office issuing a 'danger to life' warning.

Two yellow thunderstorm warnings were put in place for Sunday afternoon across the west of England and Wales and parts of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office warned that flooding and power cuts should be expected due to the heavy downpours.

Deep floodwater could cause a danger to life, particularly in places such as road and railway underpasses, they said.

Up to 30mm of rain is expected to fall in less than an hour, resulting in travel disruption too.

However, sweltering temperatures are also expected to remain in place, soaring as high as 27C down south and potentially becoming the hottest day of the year so far.

Forecasters said the UK recorded its highest temperature of the year on Thursday, with a peak of 24.6C in London's St James's Park.

Read more: Exact date UK will be hotter than Spain as temperatures set to soar to 26C

Read more: M25 section closes again tonight as drivers warned to pack extra food and drink amid delays and possible Ulez charge

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "Things are going to turn pretty wet as we go through Sunday and into the beginning of next week."

He continued: "Sunday gets off to a similar start to Saturday for many places…

"It’s going to be fine, especially in the east into the afternoon, but further west we will see some showery rain developing and this could turn heavy and possibly even thundery.

"There may not be quite as much showery rain and it may not be quite as intense but there is the potential for some torrential downpours and thundery outbursts."

It comes as Brits will get the chance to see the Northern Lights on Friday evening.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: "Although the shorter nights will limit the visibility window, there's a good chance to see the aurora, particularly on Friday night and especially in Scotland, Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

"There could even be visibility further south if you have the right equipment.

"Those conditions could continue on Saturday night but we still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be."

Addressing the warnings in place for later in the weekend, Mr Dixon said: "There is the potential for travel disruption and rainfall events as part of the thundery systems.

"Some intense downpours are possible, with the potential for up to 30mm of rain in less than an hour or 40-50mm over a couple of hours, which could lead to surface water issues.

"As we move into next week it's looking like a return to an unsettled period of weather for the UK with frequent rain through the early part of next week."

